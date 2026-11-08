Chinatown Brawl: Two Men Arrested After Chair Fight on Upper Cross Street

Police arrested two men in their thirties following a violent assault in Chinatown involving plastic chairs. The incident occurred early Saturday near Upper Cross Street, drawing public intervention.

Two men face criminal charges after a violent physical altercation erupted outside a coffee shop in the Chinatown district of Singapore during the early hours of Saturday, November 7. The incident, which unfolded along Upper Cross Street, involved multiple individuals wielding heavy furniture as weapons in a public area, prompting immediate intervention from nearby motorists and pedestrians.

Video Footage Captures Violent Altercation

Circulating social media footage shows three men engaged in a physical brawl beneath an HDB block, with two participants actively swinging plastic chairs and stools. One individual, identified by witnesses as wearing a patterned shirt, was observed shouting and hurling vulgarities during the dispute. Another man, dressed in a blue shirt, continued to swing a plastic chair at his opponent despite repeated attempts by bystanders to restrain him.

Also read Chinatown Fight Arrests: Police Hunt Third Suspect After Upper Cross Street Brawl

Public Intervention and Bystander Risk

Several members of the public attempted to de-escalate the situation as it unfolded. A motorist stopped his vehicle to approach the group in an effort to break up the fight, while a woman rushed over to intervene physically. She attempted to pull a plastic stool away from the man in the patterned shirt but was thrown aside during the process. Other bystanders subsequently stepped in to restrain the man in the blue shirt, preventing further escalation of the physical violence in the densely populated area.

Advertisement

Police Arrests and Specific Charges

The Singapore Police Force received a report regarding the disturbance at approximately 12.20 am on Saturday. Authorities arrested a 37-year-old man, whom they suspect was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He is charged with affray, being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and using abusive language against a public servant. The charges reflect the severity of the public disturbance and the violation of community safety standards.

Medical Assessment and Local Reaction

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the scene to assess the condition of those involved. Medical personnel assessed one person for minor injuries resulting from the altercation. This individual declined to be transported to a hospital for further treatment, opting to remain with the group. Local coffee shop staff and patrons told 8world that while such fights occasionally break out in the area, the use of furniture as weapons marks a particularly aggressive turn in local disturbances.