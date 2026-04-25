Chinatown Crow Attacks: Residents Report Being 'Blindsided' and Pecked

A wave of crow attacks has been reported in Chinatown, Singapore, leaving residents feeling targeted and confused. Victims describe being unexpectedly pecked, with some observing a pattern related to hair thickness. Authorities are investigating the cause, which may be linked to the crow fledging season and the birds' ability to recognize faces.

A series of unusual crow attacks has been unsettling residents and visitors in the Chinatown area of Singapore . Reports began surfacing on April 19th, and the incidents have continued, with individuals experiencing direct pecks to the head and other parts of the body.

AsiaOne visited the area on Friday, April 24th, to speak with those affected and gather firsthand accounts of these perplexing avian encounters. One victim, Chang, a local food stall owner, described being repeatedly pecked while simply walking through Chinatown. He stated he was struck two or three times on the head, feeling helpless to defend himself. While not expressing fear, Chang voiced frustration over the unexpected aggression.

He has not yet taken any preventative measures to protect himself from future attacks, indicating a sense of disbelief and perhaps a hope that the behavior will cease. The attacks appear to be targeted, with witnesses observing a pattern. Tang May Yuet, a sales assistant, recounted witnessing Chang’s attack and noted a correlation between those targeted and individuals with thinner hair.

She observed the crows initiating attacks as early as 7:30 am, continuing for several hours until 10:00 am, before returning around 5:00 pm. This suggests a specific timeframe for the heightened risk of encountering these aggressive birds. The regularity of the attacks has prompted some locals to adapt their routines, now carrying umbrellas as a shield against potential pecks.

Tang reported the incidents to the National Environment Agency (NEA) on April 19th and received a follow-up call on Tuesday requesting further details, demonstrating the agency’s awareness and response to the situation. The NEA is actively investigating the cause of this unusual behavior and exploring potential solutions. The incidents have sparked conversations among residents about the crows’ motivations and how to avoid becoming a target.

The timing of these attacks coincides with the crow fledging season, typically occurring between May and June. During this period, young crows are learning to fly, and their parents exhibit heightened protective instincts. This increased territoriality could be a contributing factor to the observed aggression.

However, crows are also known for their remarkable intelligence and memory. According to information provided by OneService, crows are capable of recognizing faces and holding grudges. This suggests that a perceived offense, even unintentional, could lead to an individual being specifically targeted for future attacks. This adds a layer of complexity to the situation, as it implies that the crows may be acting based on past experiences or perceived threats.

The NEA advisory highlights the importance of understanding crow behavior and taking precautions during the fledging season. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any further incidents to the authorities. The situation remains under observation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The community is hoping for a swift resolution to this unusual and concerning phenomenon





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