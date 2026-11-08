Chinatown Fight Arrests: Police Hunt Third Suspect After Upper Cross Street Brawl

Singapore police arrested two men for affray following a violent brawl in Chinatown on Nov 7. Authorities are actively searching for a third individual who used a chair in the altercation on Upper Cross Street.

Singapore police have arrested two men following a violent physical altercation in the Chinatown district, marking a significant public order incident in the central business area. The disturbance occurred on Upper Cross Street, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement officers who arrived to find men engaging in aggressive physical conflict involving makeshift weapons. The incident, which took place on the morning of November 7, has resulted in formal arrests for affray and related public order offenses, with investigations continuing to identify all parties involved.

Police Response To Upper Cross Street Incident

The Singapore Police Force was alerted to the disturbance in Upper Cross Street at approximately 12:20 am on November 7, as confirmed by official police statements. Officers arrived at the scene to discover a chaotic situation involving multiple individuals engaged in a physical fight. Upon locating a 37-year-old man, police observed that he appeared to be intoxicated. The man was subsequently arrested on charges including affray, drunkenness in a public place, and using abusive language against a public servant.

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In addition to the 37-year-old suspect, a 68-year-old man was also taken into custody and charged with affray. Police are currently searching for a third person who was involved in the fight but has not yet been apprehended. Authorities have described the ongoing investigation as active, with officers working to locate the missing individual and gather further evidence to support potential charges against all participants in the altercation.

Video Evidence Reveals Violent Struggle

A Facebook video circulating online provides visual documentation of the fight that took place between the suspects. The footage shows a man wearing a grey shirt engaged in a struggle over a plastic stool with another man dressed in a brown shirt. During the altercation, the two men step off the kerb and fall onto the road, continuing their physical confrontation on the pavement and street surface.

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The situation escalated when a third man, wearing a blue shirt, picked up a chair and struck the man in the brown shirt with it. While the man in the grey shirt remained on the ground, still holding onto the stool, the man in the brown shirt continued to wave the stool aggressively in the air while shouting vulgarities. The blue-shirted man continued to hit the brown-shirted man with the chair, demonstrating the high level of violence present at the scene.

The video concludes with the individuals involved shouting at each other while bystanders attempted to intervene and break up the fight. The chaotic nature of the struggle, involving multiple weapons and physical aggression, underscores the severity of the public disturbance that prompted the swift police response and subsequent arrests in the Chinatown area.

Medical Assessment And Public Safety

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident at approximately the same time as the police, as confirmed by official sources. Paramedics assessed one person for minor injuries resulting from the altercation. The injured individual declined to be taken to the hospital for further treatment, indicating that while injuries were sustained, they were not severe enough to require immediate medical intervention.

The combination of police and SCDF responses highlights the standard emergency protocol for public order incidents involving physical violence. The presence of multiple injuries, even if minor, and the use of improvised weapons such as stools and chairs, categorizes this event as a serious breach of public peace. Authorities continue to urge the public to cooperate with investigations and provide any additional information regarding the third suspect who remains at large.