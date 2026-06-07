Chinese Actor Jin Ze Dies at 28

Chinese actor Jin Ze, also known as Garvey Jin, has passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, according to his management. The news was confirmed through a statement and tributes from fellow actors, including Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee. The sudden loss of the 28-year-old star, known for his roles in dramas such as Fake Princess and Legally Romance, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community.

The entertainment world is grieving the loss of promising young actor Jin Ze , widely recognized by his English name Garvey Jin , who died unexpectedly at his residence in Hangzhou on Thursday, June 4.

His management team released an official statement confirming the tragic news, which quickly spread across social media platforms, leaving fans and colleagues in disbelief. The 28-year-old performer's passing marks a profound loss for the Chinese drama industry, where he had quietly built an impressive portfolio of roles over the past several years. One of the first public tributes came from Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee, who had worked closely with Jin Ze on two separate drama productions.

The pair co-starred in the 2020 series Fake Princess and were also filming the upcoming drama Give You My Heart, scheduled for release in 2026. Lee shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a collection of photographs capturing their professional partnership and personal friendship. In her emotional message, she expressed difficulty finding adequate words to process the sudden loss, reflecting on how they had always planned to meet up whenever their professional schedules brought them to the same city.

Despite the demands of their careers keeping them physically apart at times, they maintained a close and supportive friendship, a testament to the genuine bond they had formed on set. Jin Ze's journey to acting began with a background in fashion and modeling. Born in Weihai, Shandong province, he graduated from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and initially pursued modeling.

His entry into the entertainment spotlight came with an appearance on the popular 2016 music reality show I Can See Your Voice, which served as his introduction to a broader audience. From there, he successfully transitioned into acting, landing his first notable roles in productions such as the 2019 drama Hello, Joann. His career continued to gain momentum with performances in Forget You, Remember Love (2020) and the well-received Legally Romance (2022).

His youthful energy and relatable screen presence made him a favorite among younger viewers, and his untimely death cuts short what many anticipated would be a long and flourishing career. Colleagues and fans have been pouring out condolences online, sharing memories of his work and personality. His management has not yet released details regarding the cause of death, leaving many to speculate and mourn in confusion.

The suddenness of his passing, at just 28 years old, underscores the fragility of life and has prompted an outpouring of grief across Chinese social media platforms. As the industry processes this loss, Jin Ze's contributions to drama and the memories he left with those who knew him will be remembered





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Jin Ze Garvey Jin Chinese Actor Death Eleanor Lee Fake Princess Legally Romance

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