Chinese Actor Jin Ze (Garvey Jin) Passes Away Suddenly at Home in Hangzhou

Jin Ze, also known as Garvey Jin, a rising Chinese actor known for dramas like Fake Princess and Legally Romance, has died at his home in Hangzhou. His management confirmed the news. Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee, his co-star and close friend, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram. The actor, who began as a model after graduating from Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, transitioned to acting and gained popularity. The cause of death is currently unknown.

The Chinese actor Jin Ze, also known as Garvey Jin , has passed away at his home in Hangzhou on Thursday, June 4, according to a statement from his management.

His death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among his fans. Jin Ze, who was born in Weihai, Shandong province, initially embarked on a career as a model after graduating from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. His striking presence led him to appear on the 2016 music show I Can See Your Voice, which served as a springboard into his acting career.

He subsequently built a respectable portfolio with roles in several Chinese dramas, including Hello, Joann (2019), Forget You, Remember Love (2020), and Legally Romance (2022). His performances earned him a growing fanbase who appreciated his charm and on-screen chemistry. Tributes have poured in from colleagues and friends, most notably from Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee. The two had worked together on the dramas Fake Princess (2020) and Give You My Heart (2026), developing a close friendship that transcended their professional collaborations.

Lee took to Instagram to share a heartfelt series of photos capturing their moments together, expressing her profound grief over the sudden loss. She wrote, "Honestly I don't have the words for this tribute. It was a very sudden news to me, all I can say is you were a great friend and a great person.

" She also mentioned that despite their busy schedules often keeping them in different cities, they had promised to meet up whenever they were in the same location and consistently maintained their bond as good friends. Jin Ze's passing marks the loss of a talented young actor whose career was still on an upward trajectory. Colleagues remember him not only for his work but also for his warm personality and professionalism.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed, leaving many in disbelief. Friends and fans continue to mourn, sharing memories of his contributions to television and the genuine connections he formed with those around him. His legacy will live on through his body of work and the impact he had on his peers. Keywords: Jin Ze, Garvey Jin, actor death, Chinese drama, Eleanor Lee, tribute, Hangzho





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Jin Ze Death Garvey Jin Chinese Actor Eleanor Lee Tribute Fake Princess Drama

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