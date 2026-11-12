US Congress Seeks to Limit Chip Exports to China After Nvidia CEO Spy Scandal

US House Speaker Mike Johnson says there is growing consensus in Congress on limiting chip exports to China after a spy scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Chinese AI firms rush to secure overseas Nvidia capacity, fearing tighter restrictions on remote access.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday there is growing consensus in Congress on limiting chip exports to China after a spy scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Johnson told reporters at the US Capitol that he favours limiting China's access to advanced technology. He added that export controls on chips to China have been a big issue in Congress. Lawmakers from both parties have called for tougher restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips. This threatens access to chips that underpin China's surging AI development.

Also read China Denounces US Spy Claims Against Nvidia CEO as Smear Campaign Pretext for Tech Blockade

Nvidia AI Chips And China Trade

Nvidia's advanced AI chips are widely used to develop cutting-edge AI models, making the company key to the US race against China to build superior AI systems. The US has sought for years to limit China's access to Nvidia's chips because it does not want the Chinese military to benefit from them. Chinese AI companies are trying to rent Nvidia-powered computing capacity at data centres outside China.

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They fear the scandal involving Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang could spur Washington to tighten restrictions on their remote use of advanced processors. Three people familiar with the matter said a major Chinese cloud provider has discussed internally whether to lock in overseas Nvidia chip capacity. Some companies have contacted data-centre operators about reserving it. Smaller AI labs are considering similar steps, including approaching major providers of rented computing power in Southeast Asia, two of the people said.

The people declined to be identified, or to identify the cloud provider because of the sensitivity of the matter. The moves underline concern among Chinese technology companies over the potential closing of a gap in US export controls. Washington restricts exports to China of Nvidia's most advanced AI chips, but Chinese companies can access such processors remotely by renting computing power at data centres overseas.

Remote Access Security Act Progress

The companies fear the controversy surrounding Huang could add political momentum to the Remote Access Security Act. This US bill would give the Commerce Department authority to regulate remote, cloud-based access to restricted technology. The House of Representatives passed the bill in January by a 369-22 vote, and it awaits Senate action. Huang said on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

The New York Times reported that the woman involved was Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed. US authorities had concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a spy. Alice Huang had business dealings and investment ties with several leading Chinese technology companies, including Tencent and Alibaba, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Tencent and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Singapore business filings show that Alibaba subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions provided financing to Speedmatrix, a Malaysian company linked to Megaspeed, according to records reviewed by Reuters. Megaspeed has faced scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese customers gain access to advanced Nvidia chips subject to US export controls. The company has denied illegally diverting chips to China.

Nvidia, Megaspeed and the US Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The case has revived claims among China critics in Washington that US export policies are too weak, boosting calls for more restrictions. Congressional Republicans are keen to attach new restrictions on exporting advanced AI chips to China in the annual defence authorisation Bill. This must-pass measure funds the military and typically attracts bipartisan support, according to a Senate aide who spoke on condition of anonymity.

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New Bills Target Chip Exports

Lawmakers are pressing their colleagues to pass at least four Bills on chip exports, according to statements since Monday. The AI Overwatch Act would give Congress more power over advanced AI chip exports. The Chip Security Act would require companies to track the location of advanced AI processors to prevent smuggling. The Match Act would pressure US allies to restrict sales and maintenance of advanced chipmaking equipment destined for China.

The Remote Access Security Act would give the Commerce Department the tools to stop Chinese firms from renting overseas data centres to access Nvidia chips. Jensen Huang is separately expected to testify before Congress before Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov 26. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast, a Florida Republican, told reporters on Thursday that congressional staff spoke with Nvidia on Wednesday night about a date and location for his testimony.

Mast and two other leading House Republicans asked Huang last week to brief them behind closed doors about his relationship with the suspected Chinese spy. A Chinese university with deep ties to the People's Liberation Army bought Nvidia's powerful H200 AI chips last month despite being on a US export blacklist, procurement records show. This highlights gaps in Washington's efforts to curb China's access to advanced technology.

Smuggling And Grey Market Concerns

US prosecutors in March charged Super Micro Computer co-founder Yih-Shyan Wally Liaw and two others with conspiring to divert servers containing Nvidia chips to China through a Southeast Asia-based company. Prosecutors said the company bought about US$2.5 billion of servers from Super Micro between 2024 and 2025, and that a substantial portion was diverted to China. The defendants have not been convicted. The prospect of tougher enforcement has also fuelled demand for restricted Nvidia AI chips in China's grey market.

Two of the people said traders and intermediaries have started stockpiling these processors. They said buyers fear the controversy could prompt a broader US crackdown on smuggling of advanced chips and AI servers into China.