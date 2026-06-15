Chinese AI Tokens Challenge US Dominance in Asia's Cost-Sensitive Markets

As businesses in Asia scale AI usage, the cost of AI tokens - the unit of consumption for AI models - becomes critical. Chinese AI models offer dramatically cheaper tokens than US counterparts, attracting price-sensitive markets in India and Southeast Asia. However, experts caution that trade-offs in quality, latency, and geopolitics must be considered.

In the second of a two-part series on AI tokens, CNA explores how lower-cost Chinese models are emerging as an attractive option across businesses in Asia, even as experts warn that price is only one part of the equation.

The tug of war between Chinese and American AI models for business users in Asia is increasingly about AI tokens - the core usage unit that determines how much companies pay to run these systems. But for businesses in Asia, the more urgent question may be simpler: who can afford to use it at scale?

At the heart of that question is the cost of AI tokens - a little-known building block that determines how much companies pay when AI systems read, process and generate information. This is where Chinese AI models could excel and gain more traction over American AI models among businesses in Asia - especially India and Southeast Asia - experts told CNA, citing their ability to offer cheaper AI tokens.

For instance, models from Chinese companies such as MiniMax and Moonshot charge about US$2 to US$3 per million output tokens. In comparison, Google's Gemini 3.5 Flash model charges about US$9, Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4.5 costs about US$15 and OpenAI's GPT 5.5 model is priced at US$30, according to a Financial Times report and Google and OpenAI's pricing documents. Input tokens come from the prompt or material sent to the AI, while output tokens come from the response it generates.

Output tokens usually cost more. A small sales team of 50 employees could use about 450 million tokens monthly, including both input and output tokens, according to estimates from Amit Verma, founding head of technology at US-based AI services firm Neuron7.ai. This can amount to a cost of about US$3,150 monthly and US$38,000 annually using GPT 5.5 model, which is around two to three times more than the costs of Chinese AI models.

Chinese AI token costs are cheaper because of a mix of efficient model designs, lower energy and data infrastructure costs, government subsidies, and aggressive pricing strategies, said experts. As companies move from simple AI chatbots to AI agents that can plan, search, verify information, connect to other software systems and repeat tasks in the background, token usage can surge - and so can costs.

Companies and organisations such as Airbnb, Thinking Machines Lab - founded by former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati - and AI Singapore have incorporated Alibaba's Qwen models. Experts said AI token prices from Chinese AI firms such as Alibaba's Qwen, DeepSeek, Kimi, Zhipu's GLM and MiniMax are giving startups and enterprises a cheaper way to run high-volume AI tasks, especially in price-sensitive markets such as India and Southeast Asia.

They added that cheaper AI tokens could make its adoption far more affordable across call centres, software development, e-commerce, education, legal research, manufacturing and back-office operations. However, experts caution that the cheaper route comes with trade-offs, including quality, latency, trust, regulation, data security and geopolitical risk. AI token-based pricing mainly affects companies and developers that build AI into products, apps and internal workflows.

While ordinary users may access AI through free or fixed-fee subscriptions, businesses running AI at scale typically pay by usage, based on the number of input and output tokens their systems consume. Experts said this pricing model is now common because corporate businesses and enterprises use AI at a much larger scale than ordinary users - across millions of customer chats, coding requests, research tasks, document summaries and background AI agent actions.

Every chatbot reply, code suggestion, translation, document summary or AI agent action consumes tokens. According to a joint report by McKinsey, Singapore Economic Development Board and Tech in Asia in February, 46 per cent of companies in Southeast Asia had gone beyond AI experimentation to include them in their workflows and products. In India that number is 47 per cent, according to an Ernst & Young-Confederation of Indian Industry report.

For Asian companies, the cost of AI is becoming a business problem, especially with the rise of AI agents, experts told CNA. AI agents go beyond answering prompts. They can plan steps, check information, use apps or company systems, and repeat actions in the background to complete a task. This shift amplifies token consumption exponentially, making the unit price of each token far more consequential.

As these agents operate autonomously, they require multiple reasoning steps, each consuming tokens, and often iterate until a task is complete, leading to unpredictable usage spikes. For businesses in Asia, where margins are often thinner and price sensitivity higher, the allure of cheaper Chinese AI tokens is strong.

However, experts warn that decisions based solely on price can be shortsighted. Factors such as model accuracy, response speed, data privacy compliance with local regulations, and the risk of geopolitical disruptions must be weighed.

For instance, Chinese models may have restrictions on certain content or may be subject to data localization laws in some countries. Additionally, reliance on foreign AI infrastructure could raise security concerns.

Nevertheless, the cost advantage is driving experimentation and adoption, particularly in sectors like customer service, where automation of high-volume queries can yield significant savings. As the AI token market matures, we may see a bifurcation: premium American models for high-stakes tasks requiring cutting-edge performance, and Chinese models for routine, high-volume operations where cost efficiency is paramount.

This dynamic is reshaping the competitive landscape, forcing American firms to reconsider their pricing strategies while Chinese companies continue to refine their models and expand their reach. The ultimate winner may be the Asian businesses that can now access AI capabilities that were previously out of reach, democratizing the technology across the region





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