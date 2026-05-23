Chinese Authorities Launch a Thorough Investigation into Deadly Gas Explosion

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered a tough and uncompromising probe into a deadly gas explosion that killed at least 90 people. The investigation team led by senior state leaders has been formed to determine the cause of the accident, while search operations are ongoing but hindered by flooding. The explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province and involved 247 workers underground.

Chinese authorities have launched a thorough investigation into a deadly gas explosion that killed at least 90 people. The President of China , Xi Jinping, ordered a tough and uncompromising probe to be carried out and vowed to severely punish those responsible.

The investigation team led by senior state leaders has been formed to determine the cause of the accident, but search operations are currently hindered by flooding. The explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province and involved 247 workers underground. A report on the incident by Krystal Chia





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China Shanxi Province Coal Mine Gas Explosion Investigation President Xi Jinping Tough Probe Severe Punishment

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