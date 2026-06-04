Chinese Authorities Suppress Tiananmen Square Remembrance, Tightening Campaign to Erase History

Chinese authorities are snuffing out any remembrance of the deadly 1989 military crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square, which happened 37 years ago Thursday. They have banned the relatives of the victims from visiting their loved ones' graves and stepped up security in Hong Kong to prevent any kind of commemoration. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement marking the anniversary, while Tiananmen Mothers issued an annual appeal for justice.

Chinese authorities are suppressing any remembrance of the deadly 1989 military crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square , which happened 37 years ago Thursday (June 4), in a further tightening of a yearslong campaign to erase what happened from public memory.

Police told relatives of the victims they would not be allowed to visit a cemetery in Beijing on the anniversary of the crackdown, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The decision by the Communist Party leadership to send in the military was a pivotal moment in China's modern history, determining that the market reform that transformed the country into the world's second largest economy would not be coupled with political liberalisation.

In Hong Kong, police stepped up security Thursday to prevent any kind of commemoration at or near a park where a massive candlelight vigil lit up the night on the anniversary every year until a clampdown following major anti-government protests in 2019. On Wednesday, they stopped two performance artists from making symbolic gestures in separate incidents. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement marking the anniversary.

Tiananmen Mothers issued an annual appeal for justice ahead of this year's anniversary, demanding full disclosure of what happened, compensation for the victims and their families and the pursuit of legal accountability for those responsible. Amnesty International said it is deeply troubling that China's suppression of the commemoration appears to be escalating





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