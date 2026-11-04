Wuhan Court Accepts Defamation Case Against Missouri Over COVID-19 Claims

A Chinese court has formally accepted a defamation lawsuit filed by Wuhan authorities and scientific institutions against Missouri and its attorneys general over COVID-19 allegations, seeking 356.44 billion yuan in compensation. The case is a direct response to Missouri's 2020 pandemic lawsuit against Hubei province.

The Wuhan Intermediate People's Court in central Hubei province has formally accepted a defamation case against the US state of Missouri and several current and former attorneys general, according to an official notice published on Tuesday, November 3.

Wuhan files defamation suit against Missouri

The case was jointly filed by the Wuhan municipal government, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Beijing's Chinese Academy of Sciences. The plaintiffs allege that Missouri, former Attorneys General Eric Schmitt and Andrew Bailey, and current Attorney General Catherine Hanaway orchestrated, promoted, and carried out malicious and abusive litigation in the United States. They further claim the defendants fabricated and disseminated false information about the coronavirus pandemic while making stigmatizing and discriminatory remarks.

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The filing states these actions severely infringed upon the plaintiffs' reputation rights and caused significant financial losses. The Chinese side is demanding a formal public apology, the restoration of the plaintiffs' reputation, and compensation for damages. The South China Morning Post reported that the Chinese parties are seeking 356.44 billion yuan, equivalent to about 53.44 billion US dollars or 68.1 billion Singapore dollars, in compensation. This amount is among the largest defamation claims ever filed in a Chinese court.

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The Missouri attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. Missouri officials have not issued any public statement in response to the Chinese lawsuit. The US State Department has not reacted publicly to the filing. No date has been announced for the next hearing or for a final judgment.

Missouri lawsuit sparks cross-border legal clash

This Chinese lawsuit is the latest development in an ongoing back-and-forth between the two sides. Missouri filed the first-of-its-kind lawsuit in April 2020 against Hubei province and other Chinese defendants, seeking to hold them responsible for alleged economic damages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. That original Missouri suit marked an unusual legal move by a US state against a foreign government entity over the pandemic's economic toll.

The new case in Wuhan represents a direct response to that litigation, now moving forward in Chinese courts. The court's acceptance of the case means it will now proceed to hearings and a potential ruling. The outcome could carry implications for how similar cross-border pandemic-related disputes are handled in the future. The plaintiffs are three major Chinese entities: the municipal government of Wuhan, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences based in Beijing.

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They argue that the Missouri litigation and accompanying statements amounted to defamation under Chinese law. The Chinese filing specifically names Schmitt, Bailey, and Hanaway as defendants alongside the state of Missouri. It seeks both reputational restoration and monetary damages, framing the US litigation as a coordinated effort to harm Chinese institutions. The case remains active in the Wuhan Intermediate People's Court, and the notice did not specify a timeline for further proceedings or a possible trial date.

Pending case heightens pandemic dispute tensions

The case is now officially pending. The lawsuit adds another layer to the complex legal and diplomatic landscape surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic's origins and economic impact. Both Missouri and Wuhan now pursue claims against each other in their respective court systems. Observers note that this legal exchange reflects broader tensions over pandemic accountability and origin narratives.

The Wuhan case is the first known Chinese legal response of this scale, with both sides having now filed claims against the other. Chinese authorities have not commented beyond the court notice. The defendants have not yet publicly responded to the Chinese court's notice. Missouri's original lawsuit sought economic damages from Hubei and other Chinese defendants over the pandemic.

That case was the first of its kind by a US state against Chinese government entities. The parallel legal battles highlight ongoing disputes over pandemic-related issues, with no resolution in sight for either case.