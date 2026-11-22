JMEV has shut its Telok Kurau Road showroom after about a year in Singapore, becoming the second Chinese EV brand to exit, after Neta. Around 28 Elight units were registered, raising warranty and parts concerns for owners.

JMEV has closed its Singapore showroom after just over a year in the market, making it the second Chinese electric vehicle brand to exit the country in recent months.

The showroom, housed in a mixed development in Telok Kurau Road, was empty and most of its windows were boarded up when The Straits Times visited on Nov 18. The brand's Singapore website was not accessible, and a call to the official phone number on Nov 19 was answered by someone who said she had no ties to the dealership. The brand's marketing manager, when contacted, said she was no longer with the company but did not give further details.

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Second Chinese EV Brand Exits Market

JMEV came to Singapore in July 2025, with its distributor Valor Auto incorporated on July 2, 2024. The brand was one of about 15 Chinese EV brands that have entered Singapore since 2024. It is the second such brand to exit, after Neta, made by Shanghai-based Hozon Auto, closed in early April 2025, less than three months after opening.

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Land Transport Authority records show 28 units of the JMEV Elight four-door electric saloon have been registered since 2025, with the most recent registered in June 2026. Based on the last publicly available price list dated in May, the car was priced at $208,777 with a certificate of entitlement before applicable discounts. The cars were sold with a 10-year battery warranty, a five-year vehicle warranty and six years of routine servicing.

Mahaendra Gofar, a veteran of the automotive sector who has worked for car firms in Germany and China, said distributors commonly offer extended warranty coverage beyond what the manufacturer provides. If the dealership folds, the local portion of the warranty is no longer valid, and the terms of the factory warranty are not stated in the price list. Lawyer Parwani Vijai said affected owners have no legal recourse if the distributor closes.

Consumer Group Advises Due Diligence

In response to The Straits Times, Melvin Yong, president of the Consumers Association of Singapore, said CASE did not receive any complaints against the distributor between Jan 1 and Nov 18. CASE advises consumers to conduct due diligence before committing to a vehicle purchase. This includes checking the distributor's track record, reputation, financial standing, the long-term availability of warranty and after-sales support, and other alternatives should the distributorship close, Yong said.

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He added that affected consumers may approach CASE for help. Experts said owners are not completely without options for service support if a brand exits the market. Ler Hwee Tiong, director of an after-market workshop chain, said the supply chain in automobile production is robust in China. Even if a carmaker is out of business, owners should be able to source most parts directly through popular shopping portals like Aliexpress.

In JMEV's case, its parent company Jiangling Motors Corporation Group is operational in China and active in export markets including Chile, Morocco and Myanmar. Gofar said basic mechanical work should be manageable for independent motor workshops, but owners may be stranded when it comes to proprietary software updates. Describing the Chinese automotive industry as being in a state of flux, the experts expect consolidations down the road, where carmakers may merge or exit altogether.

Call For Stricter Consumer Protection Rules

Gofar said consumers need to find out more about how brands are doing in their home country as well as the background of their appointed distributors in Singapore before committing to a purchase. Ler said larger and more established brands are safer bets. The influx of new Chinese car brands is not unique to Singapore, and Gofar said rules are needed to better protect consumer interests after the car is bought.

For instance, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce fined and suspended a dealer in August for failing to provide spare parts, going as far as summoning the manufacturer to ensure consumers are supported, he added.