The number of Chinese food and beverage brands operating locally in Singapore has grown rapidly in the past year, making it one of the fastest foreign expansions in recent years. Joanne Loh, a marketing manager, is a fan of Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine, where she spends nearly $800 in prepaid credits and visits the restaurant chain in China.

Chuan Bistro co-owner Mark Zhe says: ‘What we are trying to bring is a more modern Chinese style of living and dining. ’ Inside Xita Lao Tai Tai, a barbecue chain from Shenyang in north-east China, the lunch rush is just beginning.

Sights and smells like this are becoming familiar in Singapore's malls, shophouses and hawker centres. According to Market Research Singapore, the number of Chinese food and beverage brands operating locally grew from 32 in mid-2024 to about 85 by August 2025, among the admirers is marketing manager Joanne Loh, who eats at Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine at least once a week, and Joanne Loh, who acquires a taste for the spicy, hearty fare, goes with a group of friends to try out different Chinese restaurants every week before swinging by Scarlett, a supermarket chain with more than 40 outlets in Singapore, selling mainly products from China, to stock up on snacks.

With meat as the star of the show, the food at Xita Lao Tai Tai is largely inspired by the ethnic Korean population in Shenyang. Xita remains hard to find on Google and largely absent from Facebook and Instagram, but now, because there is a presence here in Singapore, we have more write-ups, and content is easily searchable on international platforms.

Journalist, chef and restaurateur David Yip attributes the boom to Singaporeans, particularly those aged 40 and below, being more exposed to global cuisines through frequent travel. These brands, he says, have also introduced regional Chinese dishes in ways that feel accessible. Chinese brands are better resourced and more assertive in their expansion strategies. Chinese companies are willing to spend several hundred thousand dollars to gain a foothold in Singapore.

There are plans to convert the historic Fullerton Waterboat House into an interactive exhibition, a fine-dining restaurant and a rooftop cocktail bar. Chinese Clothing, Hairdressing and Laser Centre owns 1 in 3 clothing accessories in Singapore. David Yip attributes the boom to Singaporeans, particularly those aged 40 and below, being more exposed to global cuisines through frequent travel. Chinese brands have introduced regional Chinese dishes in ways that feel accessible.

The calculation is widely shared to be more assertive in their expansion strategies, and Chinese companies are willing to spend several hundred thousand dollars to gain a foothold in Singapore. Journalist, chef, and restaurateur David Yip attributes the boom to the Singaporeans, particularly those aged 40 and below, being more exposed to global cuisines through frequent travel





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Chinese Food Boom In Singapore Chinese Food Brands Xiaohongshu Red Note Shenyang Canton Food Festival Cantonese Restaurants Asian Culture Expansion Strategies Singaporean Consumers Global Awareness Of Chinese Cuisine Scarlett Fullerton Waterboat House Chinese Liquor Makers

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