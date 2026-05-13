Chinese-language videos: Singapore attacks, accusations against China, too aligned with US

At least 40 Chinese-language videos, spreading on platforms like Douyin and WeChat, claim Singapore is ungrateful towards China and too aligned with the United States. The videos accuse Singapore of being 'disrespectful,' 'greedy,' and 'ungrateful' towards China and touch on politics in both countries.

SINGAPORE: There have been at least 40 Chinese-language videos shared on platforms like Douyin and WeChat since April, attacking Singapore and claiming it is ungrateful towards China , too aligned with the United States , and the 'most miserable' compared to other countries.

Several videos were flagged on WeChat for potential AI-generated content, and users have pointed out similar scripts and phrases. The clips accuse Singapore of being disrespectful, greedy, and ungrateful towards China, and touch on politics in both countries. They also claim Hainan's development could displace Singapore. The Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed their awareness of the videos, which contain false claims about Singapore's economy and energy reserves.

They are staying vigilant against misinformation but remain uncertain about the origin of the videos. Misinformation spreading can lead to the acceptance of falsehoods, as seen in the past with deepfake videos. For countries in Southeast Asia, the best realistic outcome would be stability, and prospects for further deterioration between the US and China should be tamped down during any Trump-Xi summit





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