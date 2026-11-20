The leaders of China, the US and Russia met for 90 minutes at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, issuing a joint declaration on nuclear risks, energy and UN reform while analysts debated the balance of power.

The presidents of China, the United States and Russia met on Nov 19 for an unprecedented 90-minute trilateral gathering at the Kylin Villa lakeside resort in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The meeting produced a joint declaration pledging talks on nuclear risks as well as cooperation on energy supplies and United Nations reform. China s foreign ministry had labelled the trilateral as groundbreaking before it even took place, a narrative echoed by state media. The talks ranged from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to the Korean Peninsula and nuclear proliferation, according to the Chinese readout, covering issues well beyond the three countries own borders.

Also read Trump, Xi and Putin Hold First Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen at APEC

Xi Jinping said major countries carried special responsibilities and called on China, Russia and the US to set an example by working together to maintain world stability. Analysts said the summit offered a glimpse of how the three powers could seek to shape global affairs through closer coordination.

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Global Times hails historic summit

Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, told CNA the discussions give the flavour of the three powers deciding for others, whether they like it or not. The state-backed Global Times published an editorial on Nov 20 headlined China-Russia-US summit is unprecedented and makes history. China, Russia and the US have different national conditions, but this does not mean confrontation is inevitable, the editorial said.

It added that many analysts believe that without China s sustained efforts and its role as the host, this historic gathering would probably have been difficult to achieve. Splashed across the front page of the Nov 20 Shenzhen Evening News was a photo of the three men at the round table with Xi at the centre, under the headline Xi hosts China-Russia-US leaders meeting. People s Daily ran a piece titled Micro-observations from the first China-Russia-US heads of state meeting.

It noted that Trump and Putin emerged almost simultaneously from waiting lounges to greet Xi and offered friendly smiles. The men were calm and resolute as they walked side-by-side towards the group photo-op, the newspaper said. It added that the leaders parted ways with warm farewells, with Xi escorting Trump and Putin to their cars. Analysts said the meeting delivered a diplomatic win for China, allowing Xi to present China as a power capable of bringing rivals together.

Trump and Putin gain diplomatic wins

For Trump, the gathering allowed him to project an image of a powerful global leader to his domestic audience, and he succeeded in putting nuclear arms control on the three-way agenda. The biggest winner, however, was Russia, according to Wang, a specialist on Chinese foreign policy. The joint declaration said respect for the immunities of state officials was of paramount importance and that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.

That language was particularly significant for Putin, who remains wanted by the ICC over the alleged unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine. At a news conference after the summit, Putin described the talks as open and very useful and said he wanted the format to continue. The leaders had achieved, if not an agreement, then mutual understanding across several key areas, he said.

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Putin also held a separate meeting with Trump lasting around 40 minutes, which US officials described as a pull-aside rather than full-scale bilateral talks. Wang said the diplomatic gains offer little indication of how far the three are prepared to go in addressing their differences. Experts said talks to reduce nuclear risks were the most realistic near-term outcome, though the leaders stopped short of committing to cuts in their arsenals or launching formal three-way arms-control negotiations.

China insists on US Russia cuts first

Wu Xinbo, professor and dean of Fudan University s Institute of International Studies, told CNA the outcome was in line with China s expectations. The United States and Russia should first make substantial nuclear reductions, he said. If they do not take the lead in making substantial cuts, China cannot take such a step, he added, echoing China s long-standing position.

According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China has about 620 nuclear warheads, compared with 5,042 held by the US and 5,420 by Russia. This is especially relevant given the New START treaty, which China was never party to. Salisbury said the current security climate makes cuts unlikely as every state modernises and many expand their nuclear arsenals, adding that any discussions will be a long road. Risk reduction was therefore a more realistic starting point.

Risks involve hypersonic missiles and AI

Talks could address dangers involving hypersonic missiles, missile defence systems, military activity in space and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, an issue that has gained urgency as militaries increasingly adopt it for intelligence analysis and early-warning systems. The trilateral also dominated discussions on Chinese social media, which is subject to heavy censorship. The topic China-Russia-US leaders meeting yielded fruitful results was the number one trending topic on Weibo on the morning of Nov 20.

Elon Musk s trip from Shenzhen to Shanghai, where he visited the Tesla factory, was the second trending topic. Trump and Putin s departure from Shenzhen airport received less limelight in local media. The Shenzhen meeting was the first time the three heads of state had gathered together, and analysts said turning their unprecedented diplomatic engagement into meaningful action will be far harder.