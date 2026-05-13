Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya Arms Trafficking Ring

A car accident in Pattaya led to the discovery of an arms trafficking ring involving military-grade weapons and explosives. The ring was run by a Chinese national living in Thailand and was linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicates.

Military-grade weapons and explosives were reportedly found in a rented house. Two Chinese nationals, including one linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicates, were arrested after a car accident in Pattaya led police to uncover an arms trafficking ring involving military-grade weapons and explosives.

On May 8, a traffic accident near Na Chom Thian Police Station left a white sedan overturned, reported Khaosod. Officers from Huay Yai Police Station who responded found a handgun inside the vehicle and detained the two Chinese nationals





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Pattaya Arms Trafficking Ring Military-Grade Weapons Chinese Nationals Cambodia-Based Scam Syndicates Arms Trafficking

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