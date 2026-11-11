Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Attend ASEAN Summit in Manila Amid South China Sea Tensions

Premier Li Qiang will be in Manila to join the ASEAN summit on 15‑16 November. China and the Philippines remain at odds over South China Sea claims, while China seeks stronger ties with ASEAN, focusing on AI, digital economy, energy security and poverty reduction.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will be in Manila to attend the ASEAN summit on 15‑16 November 2024, following a statement from Beijing's foreign ministry on 11 November.

He will join other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who have confirmed their presence at the 15‑18 November meeting. The summit comes at a time when China and the Philippines are embroiled in a dispute over competing claims in the South China Sea. Beijing has accused Manila of "erecting multiple obstacles" to its attendance at a previous ASEAN meeting in the Philippines in October.

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South China Sea Dispute and ASEAN Statements

The Philippine defence chief has rejected this claim, accusing China of repeatedly "smearing" the country and crossing its red lines. In a statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China "looks forward to strengthening solidarity and mutual trust with ASEAN member states.

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" He added that China aims to deepen collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, energy security, connectivity, and poverty reduction and development. The ASEAN summit is expected to sign a landmark regional digital economy framework agreement in November 2026, according to statements from the Thai foreign minister. The discussions will also address broader geopolitical competition in the region. China's top diplomat Wang Yi has urged the Philippines to rein in politicians who have repeatedly criticized China.

Despite the tensions, Beijing hopes the summit will create a platform for constructive dialogue and cooperation. Li Qiang's visit to Manila is part of China's broader strategy to strengthen ties with ASEAN and promote economic and technological collaboration. The summit will provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss regional security, maritime issues, and economic integration.

China ASEAN Cooperation and Maritime Tensions

China's participation is seen as a sign of continued engagement with the ASEAN community, even as maritime disputes and diplomatic friction remain a backdrop to the week's meetings.