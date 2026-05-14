Chinese President Xi Jinping Introduces New Positioning for US-China Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have agreed on a relationship based on "constructive strategic stability" during their meeting on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Analysts weigh in on what the "new positioning" means and how Beijing wants to frame the next phase of US-China relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping says he and US President Donald Trump have agreed on a relationship based on " constructive strategic stability ". Analysts weigh in on what the "new positioning" means.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, May 14, 2026. A Sino-US relationship based on "constructive strategic stability" - that was the new phrase introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the During their meeting on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi said he and Trump agreed to make such a relationship the "new positioning" of bilateral ties, according to the Chinese readout.

Centred on cooperation as the mainstay, measured competition, manageable differences and "lasting stability" where peace can be expected, this formulation would guide China-US ties for the next three years and beyond, the Chinese supremo added. Analysts say Xi's remarks reflect the clearest signal of how Beijing wants to frame the next phase of US-China relations - not as a reset, but as long-term competition managed within limits.

The side that names the relationship is the side setting its terms - Beijing is making the first framing move





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