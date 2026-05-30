Chinese robots dominate Humanoids Summit 2026 in Tokyo

Chinese companies like Booster Robotics and LimX Dynamics are dominating the market with their humanoid robots, taking the technology initially developed in Japan and the US and fine-tuning it for cheaper mass production. This is a repeat of what happened in other Japanese industries, from consumer electronics to cellphones and electric vehicles.

A humanoid robot poses for a photo at the Humanoids Summit 2026 in Tokyo on Thursday (May 28). The summit opened with mechanical hands that can thread a needle, childlike dancing robots and adult-sized ones to help with deliveries on display.

Chinese companies like Booster Robotics and LimX Dynamics took the technology initially developed in Japan and the US and fine-tuned it for cheaper mass production. This is a repeat of what happened in other Japanese industries, from consumer electronics to cellphones and electric vehicles.

Tim Hornyak, author of Loving the Machine: The Art and Science of Japanese Robots, said this is the so-called Galapagos syndrome, referring to how innovative Japanese products evolve in isolation and end up not translating for the international market. Chinese robots are dominating the market, with companies like GMO working on a humanoid with camera eyes to help with Japan Airlines cargo and other chores at an airport.

The key is to have the robot do the work in the same way as people so they would be interchangeable, an initiative meant to tackle the labour shortage problem that is increasingly serious in Japan. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co, a leader in robotics with its walking humanoid Asimo, was demonstrating a motorized four-fingered robotic hand that could screw on and off tiny bolts, or thread a needle.

The technology Honda had developed is more durable and powerful than rival offerings, and the Japanese have historically shown they can excel at quality mass production. Osaka University Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, who has worked on humanoids for decades, including one that's his clone, said that Japan has a culture that's receptive to robotics. He stressed that Japanese don't discriminate against robots and that robots will coexist with people. Robots are the mirror of human beings, he said.

No one is interested in me, he said, sitting next to his twin-like humanoid





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Humanoids Summit 2026 Chinese Robots Booster Robotics Limx Dynamics Honda Motor Co Osaka University Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro

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