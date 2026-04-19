Chinese Star Luo Yunxi Embraces Compliments, Shares Personal Insights at Singapore's Star Awards 2026

Popular Chinese actor Luo Yunxi, known for his captivating roles in historical dramas, graced the Star Awards 2026 in Singapore. In a candid backstage interview, he discussed his public image, personal outlook, and culinary preferences, while also presenting awards at the prestigious event.

Chinese heartthrob Luo Yunxi made a notable appearance at the highly anticipated Star Awards 2026 held in Singapore on April 19th. The 37-year-old actor, who has garnered immense popularity for his compelling performances in historical dramas, most notably as the unforgettable Tantai Jin in the 2023 mega-hit Chinese series Till the End of the Moon, was a welcomed international guest.

During his time in Singapore, Yunxi engaged in an exclusive backstage interview with local radio personalities Gao Meigui, Jeff Goh, and Chen Ning. When Meigui posed a question about his public perception and the frequent use of the term hunk to describe him, Yunxi responded with a measured perspective. He stated that he rarely pays heed to such labels, viewing them as a reflection of the public's impression rather than a definitive personal identity. He expressed his gratitude, acknowledging that if a particular aspect or portrayal of his work resonates with and is remembered by audiences, it is an honor he deeply appreciates as an actor. This humble approach underscores his dedication to his craft and his appreciation for his fans' reception. Delving deeper into his personal disposition, Yunxi described himself as someone who tends to focus on positive aspects and share good news, rather than dwelling on negativity. He admitted that in his earlier years in the entertainment industry, he might have been more prone to expressing emotional vulnerability or experiencing lower points. However, he affirmed that over the past few years, he has cultivated a more stable and positive mindset. This personal growth highlights his journey and his commitment to maintaining a healthy outlook, even amidst the pressures of a public career. For fans eager to know his local culinary discoveries, Yunxi revealed his newfound affections for Singaporean delicacies, specifically naming laksa and bak kut teh as his current favorites, adding a touch of relatable charm to his international visit. Luo Yunxi’s presence at the Star Awards 2026 further solidified his international appeal. Known for a diverse range of acclaimed roles, including his portrayal of Runyu in the beloved 2018 drama Ashes of Love and his charming turn as a domineering CEO in the 2020 romantic-comedy Love Is Sweet, he was among a distinguished group of global celebrities. The actor also took to the stage to present awards for Best Microdrama and Best Short-form Entertainment Programme, demonstrating his engagement with the broader entertainment landscape. His attendance alongside other notable international figures such as Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, producer Angie Chai, and actors Jasper Liu and Hsieh Ying-xuan, underscored the Star Awards' status as a significant platform celebrating achievements across the Asian entertainment industry. The event also featured other acclaimed productions like the 2025 drama Whispers of Fate and the thriller-mystery series The Truth Within, indicating the high caliber of talent and content recognized at this year's ceremony. Yunxi's participation not only brought star power but also contributed to the cross-cultural exchange of talent and appreciation within the vibrant Asian media scene, leaving a memorable impression on attendees and viewers alike





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Luo Yunxi Star Awards 2026 Singapore Chinese Actor Till The End Of The Moon

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