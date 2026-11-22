Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts student Chloe Chew overcomes cancer and amputation to inspire inclusion via art and para-fencing at the upcoming Enabling Lives Festival.

Chloe Chew has transformed personal struggles into a powerful message of resilience and identity through her work as a digital illustrator and emerging para-athlete. Now 20 years old, the Singapore an student is using her art and new sport of para-fencing to challenge public perceptions of disability and highlight the daily realities faced by wheelchair users.

Medical Trauma and Early Resilience

Chloe Chew's journey began in 2017, shortly after she completed her Primary School Leaving Examination at age 13. A painful lump around her right knee revealed an aggressive bone cancer diagnosis of osteosarcoma. Although initial plans involved tumor removal, doctors performed an amputation below the knee just before surgery. Chew maintained a brave facade, focusing on small positive changes like skipping homework, while spending months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy and multiple surgeries to heal her wound.

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Isolation and Social Barriers

Life in a wheelchair introduced immediate physical and social challenges for Chew. She noted that her perspective changed dramatically, often making her feel invisible in crowds or uncomfortably scrutinized by strangers. People frequently stared at her or pushed her wheelchair without permission, assuming she needed assistance. On public buses, steep ramps and rough handling by captains caused her to feel unstable and fearful, exacerbating feelings of isolation during her secondary school years when she could no longer participate in physical education.

Art as Therapeutic Escape

During her extensive medical treatment, Chew found solace and identity through drawing. She received sketchbooks and colored pencils as gifts, which became vital tools for coping with pain and loneliness. She created art that depicted her internal struggles, such as characters trapped in dark rooms, or inserted herself into superhero narratives like Teen Titans. This creative process allowed her to escape her physical limitations and process her trauma, eventually leading her to pursue formal studies in digital illustration and narrative at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

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Reclaiming Identity Through Sport

After the cancer returned in 2020, requiring a second amputation of her remaining right leg and hip bone, Chew's physical abilities were further constrained. However, she recently took up para-fencing to rebuild her confidence and sense of self. She hopes to demonstrate that individuals with disabilities are more than their wheelchairs. By engaging in competitive sport, she is actively reclaiming her agency and challenging the passive stereotypes often assigned to people with physical impairments in society.

Upcoming Advocacy at Enabling Lives Festival

Chloe Chew will bring her message of inclusion and awareness to the Enabling Lives Festival on November 28 and 29, 2026. At this event, she plans to introduce visitors to para-fencing and share her experiences with disability advocacy. Her goal is to educate the public on the unseen struggles of wheelchair users, encouraging a more empathetic and respectful approach to interaction and inclusion in public spaces across Singapore.