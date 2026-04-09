Choa Chu Kang Condominium Fire Prompts Evacuation of 150 Residents

A fire at the Yew Mei Green condominium in Choa Chu Kang led to the evacuation of around 150 residents early Thursday morning. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the blaze, which is believed to have originated from an electrical fault. Two individuals were assessed for smoke inhalation, and the SCDF has issued safety advice on electrical safety.

A significant incident unfolded in Choa Chu Kang early on Thursday, April 9th, as a fire erupted at a condominium complex, prompting the evacuation of approximately 150 residents. The Singapore Civil Defence Force ( SCDF ) responded to the emergency at Block 52 Choa Chu Kang North 6, a location identified through online searches as the Yew Mei Green condominium, situated across from Yew Tee Primary School.

The SCDF received the alert at around 4:50 AM and promptly deployed resources to contain the blaze. Firefighters swiftly engaged the fire, employing a water jet and a compressed air foam trolley to bring the situation under control. The coordinated efforts of the SCDF and police ensured the safe evacuation of residents from the affected block as a precautionary measure. The incident underscores the importance of fire safety and preventative measures within residential environments. Emergency responders diligently assessed the situation, providing necessary medical attention and support to those affected by the incident.\The SCDF confirmed that two individuals were assessed for smoke inhalation. Fortunately, both individuals declined transportation to a hospital, indicating that their condition did not require immediate medical intervention. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from an electrical source within a third-floor unit, specifically the bedroom area. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with electrical systems and the importance of adhering to stringent safety protocols. The SCDF emphasized the need for vigilance and responsible electrical practices to mitigate the risk of future incidents. The aftermath of the fire prompted a thorough assessment of the affected units and a comprehensive investigation into the exact cause of the electrical malfunction. Residents, understandably shaken by the early morning ordeal, were provided with support and guidance to ensure their immediate needs were met. The condominium management and relevant authorities collaborated to restore normalcy to the affected area.\Following the incident, the SCDF issued crucial safety advice to the public to prevent similar occurrences. They strongly cautioned against overloading electrical outlets with multiple appliances and stressed the importance of turning off appliances when not in use. Regular inspections of electrical wiring were advised, emphasizing the immediate replacement or repair of frayed or cracked cords. The SCDF also cautioned against running wires under carpets or mats and keeping them away from hot surfaces. Furthermore, the public was encouraged to ensure all appliances bear the safety mark when purchasing them, indicating that they meet the necessary safety standards. The advisory extended to battery charging practices, advising against leaving batteries and other devices charging unattended for extended periods, including overnight. These preventative measures aim to raise awareness and promote a culture of electrical safety within homes and workplaces. The collaborative response between emergency services, residents, and management highlighted the importance of community preparedness and cooperation during such incidents. The authorities also initiated a review of the building's fire safety measures to ensure they meet the latest standards and address any identified vulnerabilities





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Choa Chu Kang Fire Condominium Evacuation SCDF Electrical Safety Yew Mei Green

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