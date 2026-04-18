Chong Pang City Hub Reaches Superstructure Milestone, On Track for Next Year Opening

The new integrated community hub in Yishun, Chong Pang City, has completed its superstructure and is slated to open next year. The development will feature a community club, hawker centre, market, sports amenities, and inclusive, senior-friendly features, aiming for Platinum Super Low Energy certification.

A significant construction milestone has been achieved for Chong Pang City , a new integrated community hub in Yishun , Singapore . The superstructure of the nine-storey development is now complete, and it remains on schedule for its planned opening next year. This ambitious project, spearheaded by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), aims to provide a comprehensive range of amenities for residents. Upon completion, Chong Pang City will feature a vibrant community club, a bustling hawker centre, and a local market. Complementing these will be extensive sports facilities and recreational options, including swimming pools, a gymnasium with dedicated activity rooms, a playground for children, a versatile multi-purpose hall, a sheltered community plaza for gatherings, and a unique sheltered rooftop jogging track offering scenic views. The development boasts approximately 4,200 square metres of commercial space, with tenders for these units slated to be released in the second quarter of this year, offering new business opportunities within the community.

Beyond its comprehensive facilities, Chong Pang City has been meticulously designed with a strong emphasis on inclusivity and senior-friendliness. This commitment is evident in features such as wheelchair-accessible ramps leading into the swimming pools and changing rooms that are equipped with electric height-adjustable changing beds, ensuring comfort and ease of access for all users. Furthermore, Chong Pang City is set to be a trailblazer as the first government-integrated development to achieve the prestigious Platinum Super Low Energy certification. This accolade signifies substantial environmental performance, projecting energy savings of up to 40 per cent when compared to conventional buildings. The sustainability ethos is woven into the fabric of the development, incorporating features like photovoltaic panels for solar energy generation and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging. The solar photovoltaic system is anticipated to generate a substantial 600,000kWh of renewable energy annually, an amount comparable to powering approximately 120 four-room flats for an entire year. Water conservation is also a priority, with water-efficient fittings and integrated rain harvesting systems designed to significantly reduce overall water consumption.

The topping-out ceremony, a pivotal moment in the construction process, was officially graced by Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, Mr. K Shanmugam, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. He was accompanied by fellow Members of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, including Mr. Goh Han Yan, Mr. Jackson Lam, and Ms. Lee Hui Ying. Mr. Shanmugam highlighted that this development signifies a crucial new phase of urban renewal for the Yishun estate, building upon the earlier upgrading initiatives undertaken in the 1990s, which included enhancements to shopfronts and essential infrastructure. He also announced the forthcoming reinstatement of a cherished Chinese-style gateway, which had been previously removed, adding a touch of historical continuity to the area. Mr. Shanmugam articulated the vision behind Chong Pang City, stating that by consolidating community, recreational, and lifestyle amenities within a single integrated development, residents will benefit from enhanced convenience, improved accessibility, and expanded spaces for social interaction. He expressed his belief that this project will further strengthen Chong Pang's already robust community spirit and effectively cater to the diverse needs of both long-standing residents and the influx of new families. The project is a collaborative effort, with the SLA leading the charge, supported by key co-locating partners including the National Environment Agency, the People's Association, and Sport Singapore





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Chong Pang City Yishun Community Hub Construction Milestone Sustainability

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