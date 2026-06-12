Chongqing Animal Abuse Protests: Hundreds Demand Action Against Man Accused of Dog Abuse

Protests erupted in Chongqing, China, over an alleged animal abuse case involving a man named Li. Residents demanded stronger animal protection laws and the rescue of abused animals from Li's home. The incident follows widespread outrage over the killing of a dog named Chutou earlier this year, indicating growing public concern for animal welfare.

Hundreds of residents in Chongqing's Jiangbei district took to the streets last Sunday, protesting an alleged animal abuse case involving a man named Li. The protests were sparked by videos circulating on Chinese social media, purportedly showing Li abusing dogs on his balcony at night.

Animal welfare volunteers later found a severely injured puppy outside Li's unit. Local authorities transferred three of Li's puppies to a pet hospital and shelter for treatment. Protesters accused Li of animal cruelty and adoption fraud, demanding stronger animal protection laws and the rescue of any remaining animals in his home. Police and protesters clashed outside Li's residential complex, with some demonstrators being escorted away.

The incident follows widespread outrage earlier this year over the alleged theft and killing of an eight-year-old Border Collie named Chutou in Henan province, highlighting growing public concern for animal welfare in China





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Animal Abuse Chongqing Protests Dog Abuse Animal Welfare Laws Chutou Case

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