Chow Yun‑fat and Xie Miao Reunite After 32 Years, Reliving Their God of Gamblers Return Bond

Hong Kong legend Chow Yun‑fat embraces former child co‑star Xie Miao in an emotional reunion, recalling their 1994 collaboration on God of Gamblers Return and highlighting Xie's journey from teenage prodigy to leading man.

Hong Kong cinema legend Chow Yun‑fat reunited with his former child co‑star Xie Miao after more than three decades apart, sparking a wave of nostalgic excitement among fans of classic Asian action movies.

The two actors first shared the screen in the 1994 blockbuster God of Gamblers Return, where Chow portrayed the charismatic high‑roller Ko Chun and a teenage Xie played Hoi Yuen, a gifted martial‑arts prodigy. Their on‑screen chemistry was a highlight of the film, and the pairing also included veteran actor Tony Leung Ka‑fai, who appeared as the street‑wise hustler Xiao Fongfong.

In a recently released video posted on the movie's official Douyin account and later circulated on YouTube and Reddit, the three veterans were captured laughing, swapping stories, and recreating classic poses from the original shoot, providing a heart‑warming glimpse into the camaraderie that existed behind the cameras. The reunion video opens with a visibly nervous Xie waiting in a modest dressing room, his eyes scanning the doorway for any sign of his legendary co‑star.

When Chow Yun‑fat, now 71, finally steps through, the older actor immediately embraces the younger man, prompting an emotional reaction that quickly turns into shared laughter. After the hug, the trio sit down together, joking about the demanding stunts and long shooting days they endured in the mid‑1990s.

Xie later reflects in a short interview segment on his early acting career, recalling that both his mother and Chow urged him to keep education at the forefront despite his rapid rise to fame. According to reports from Hong Kong's Dim Sum Daily, Chow even handed Xie a modest sum of HK$5,000 to help cover school expenses, a gesture that underscored the mentor‑like relationship that had developed between them.

Since his breakout role alongside Chow, Xie Miao has built a respectable body of work that spans film and television. In the late 1990s he gained recognition through titles such as The New Legend of Shaolin and My Father Is a Hero, the latter pairing him with martial‑arts icon Jet Li.

He later pursued a degree at the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports in Beijing before returning to the screen in projects like the TV series Legend of Shaolin Temple and the 2010 action drama The Kung Fu Master. His most recent undertaking, The Furious, directed by Kenji Tanigaki, sees him playing a hard‑working father who must join forces with a journalist to rescue his kidnapped daughter from a ruthless crime syndicate.

The film is slated for a Singaporean theatrical release on June 11, offering audiences a fresh showcase of Xie's evolving talent while also reminding long‑time fans of the enduring bond formed on the set of God of Gamblers Return





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Chow Yun‑Fat Xie Miao God Of Gamblers Return Hong Kong Cinema Actor Reunion

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