Screen legend Chow Yun Fat finishes the 2026 Oxfam Trailwalker event in six hours and 23 minutes, discussing the physical toll and team dynamics with partners Raymond Wong and Calvin Choy.

Screen legend Chow Yun Fat has demonstrated that age is no barrier to physical endurance by successfully completing the Oxfam Trailwalker 2026 event. The actor finished the grueling course in six hours and 23 minutes during the three-day challenge that began on Nov 20. His performance highlights a significant achievement in the world of charity sports and endurance racing within Hong Kong.

Challenge Details and Race Route

The Oxfam Trailwalker 2026 event attracted nearly 4,800 participants divided across close to 1,200 teams. The race commenced at the Rotary Park in Tai Mo Shan and concluded at Harrow International School Hong Kong in Tuen Mun. Teams of four were required to complete the designated route within an eight-hour time limit. Chow Yun Fat led a team that included actor Raymond Wong and Grasshopper member Calvin Choy through this challenging course.

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Chow Yun Fat Shares Team Strategy

Chow Yun Fat described his experience as very fun, noting that his group had no particular strategy. The team took a leisurely approach throughout the race, focusing on enjoyment rather than competitive speed. Chow told HK01 that they were just eating and chatting from start to finish. This relaxed attitude allowed them to maintain their energy levels without the pressure of strict pacing schedules.

Physical Toll of the Descent

Chow Yun Fat admitted that the 8km downhill stretch from Tai Mo Shan was particularly challenging. The continuous descent put considerable strain on their knees as the team navigated the terrain. To sustain their energy during the race, the team snacked on chocolates and cereal energy balls. This approach helped them manage the physical demands of the course despite the lack of a rigorous training strategy for this specific event.

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Comparison to Marathon Running

The actor, who regularly participates in marathons, noted that the Oxfam Trailwalker was distinctly different from marathon running. He explained that it took his team more than six hours, which was several hours longer than typical marathon distances. Chow stated that the event was very exhausting, highlighting the unique endurance requirements of the multi-stage charity challenge. When asked about attempting the full 100km Oxfam Trailwalker in the future, Chow ruled out the possibility.

Event Impact and Future Steps

The Oxfam Trailwalker is an annual team endurance and fund-raising event organized by the international humanitarian organization Oxfam. The 2026 event saw support from almost 3,000 volunteers and 18 sponsors. This massive logistical effort underscores the significant community involvement required to host such large-scale charity competitions. The successful completion of the event continues the tradition of using endurance sports for humanitarian fundraising.