Chow Yun-fat's Lavish Property Empire: A Look at the Actor's Esteemed Real Estate Holdings

Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun-fat's impressive property portfolio, featuring residences in prime locations like Kowloon, The Peak, Sai Kung, and Mong Kok, is under renewed spotlight following a sighting at his luxurious Kowloon mansion. The article delves into the acquisition history and estimated values of these valuable assets, highlighting significant appreciation and investment acumen.

Hong Kong's cinematic icon, Chow Yun-fat, continues to capture public attention not only for his enduring on-screen charisma but also for his astute property investments. The 70-year-old actor-filmmaker, affectionately known as Fat Gor, was recently observed arriving at his Kowloon residence, a sprawling 3,067 square-foot mansion he shares with his wife, Singaporean Jasmine Tan. This sighting has reignited interest in his substantial real estate holdings across the vibrant city.

Reports from STHeadline highlight that this particular Kowloon mansion is situated on Cumberland Road, a prestigious address frequented by the affluent and celebrated, notably sharing its street with the former residence of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Chow Yun-fat acquired this detached property in the 1990s for approximately HK$14.7 million, a sum equivalent to S$2.38 million at the time. Over the decades, its value has experienced a remarkable surge, appreciating by nearly 15 times its original purchase price. At its zenith, the property was estimated to be worth an impressive HK$200 million. Beyond his Kowloon abode, Chow Yun-fat's property portfolio extends to other prime Hong Kong locations, including The Peak, Sai Kung, and Mong Kok. His estimated net worth is believed to exceed HK$1 billion, or S$162 million, a testament to his success both in entertainment and as an investor. Among his notable assets is a three-bedroom residence on The Peak, purchased in 2010 for HK$128 million. At the time of its acquisition, this deal set a record for the highest price per square foot in the area. The property offers 2,547 square feet of living space, complemented by a 2,000 square-foot garden and a 700 square-foot rooftop, all providing panoramic sea views, according to STHeadline. Intriguingly, Fat Gor has reportedly not resided in or leased out this Peak property. He attempted to divest it in 2022, listing it for HK$220 million, but it remained unsold. Even after relisting it for HK$195 million two years later, the property is yet to find a buyer, suggesting a current recalibration of market expectations or the actor's own valuation





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