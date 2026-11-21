Commentator Chris Kuan breaks down the financial and lifestyle realities of returning to Singapore from Tokyo, weighing tax savings against housing and car costs for expatriates.

Chris Kuan, a commentator residing in Tokyo, has provided a detailed analysis of the financial and personal implications for Singapore ans considering a return home. His recent commentary addresses the growing debate surrounding expatriate life and the definition of home, following a broader discussion initiated by The Independent Singapore.

Financial Benefits of Returning Home

From a purely numerical standpoint, Kuan argues that moving back to Singapore offers significant fiscal advantages. As a retiree relying on capital income, he calculates that returning would allow him to save the equivalent of a median Singaporean salary in capital income tax. This figure is even higher for individuals who are currently paying ordinary income tax in their host countries.

Also read Singapore judge dismisses woman's suit against driver who braked for chicken, orders S$15,000 costs

Kuan also highlights lower daily expenses for food and clothing in Singapore. He explains that Japan suffers from elevated consumer prices due to subsidies in its agriculture and fishery sectors, which distort market costs. While healthcare expenses remain comparable between the two nations, general spending on apparel is notably lower in Singapore, contributing to overall economic efficiency for returnees.

Housing and Vehicle Cost Disparities

The financial picture shifts dramatically when considering major asset purchases, particularly real estate and automobiles. Kuan estimates that the small detached house he currently occupies would cost two to three times more in Singapore. While he could technically afford such a property, doing so would severely limit his disposable income, potentially reducing funds allocated for extended holidays in Europe.

Advertisement

Vehicle ownership presents an even starker contrast. Kuan notes that a car in Singapore costs approximately eight times more than in Tokyo. Furthermore, high-end dining experiences are more affordable in Japan. A five- to six-course lunch at a one-Michelin-star French restaurant in Tokyo costs about S$100 per person, excluding wine. In Singapore, Kuan estimates this same experience would require two to three times that amount, significantly impacting lifestyle flexibility.

Lifestyle Adjustments and Quality of Life

Kuan questions whether a return necessitates maintaining the same standard of living. He suggests that living in a four- or five-room HDB flat while utilizing ride-hailing services could bypass the steep premiums associated with landed property and private car ownership in Singapore. However, he identifies this as a major catch, noting that being financially better off requires a downward adjustment in lifestyle standards.

This adjustment involves sacrificing access to nature and cultural events. Kuan values the ability to drive to mountains or the seaside for day trips, an experience less accessible in densely populated Singapore. He also challenges the narrative of absolute safety, stating that Tokyo and Singapore are comparable in safety when excluding natural disasters like earthquakes and typhoons. He questions the necessity of absolute safety when weighing other life factors.

Community Perspectives on Wealth and Happiness

The discussion extends beyond Kuan's personal calculus to reflect broader sentiments among the diaspora. Readers described Singapore as an ideal environment for the wealth accumulation phase of life but expressed concerns about enjoyment and sustainability thereafter. One individual remarked that it is sad to feel forced to search for a better quality of living overseas, viewing Singapore primarily as a workplace for those still able to work.

Advertisement

Concerns also extend to future generations. Some expatriates worry that Singapore is becoming too expensive for children without generational wealth to pass down. They argue that the survival-of-the-fittest mentality creates stress that undermines the ability to live a meaningful life. These voices suggest that while Singapore excels in economic metrics, it may lack the holistic elements required for long-term happiness and family stability.