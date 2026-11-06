Christian Bale Batpod and Batsuit Lead £10 Million Propstore Film Auction

Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, running Dec 4 to 6, puts Christian Bale's Batpod and Batsuit among more than 1,400 lots of film props.

Christian Bale's Batsuit and Batpod are leading a £10 million (S$17 million) film auction organised by Propstore, which will present its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction from Dec 4 to 6. The sale includes more than 1,400 lots of original film and television props, costumes, production material and other items.

Bidding for the Film and Television collection opens on Dec 4 at 3pm GMT (11pm SGT). The Animation Art lot begins at 6pm GMT on Dec 6, and bidders can take part in person at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London or through global online, absentee and telephone bidding.

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Batman Batpod and Batsuit Headline the Sale

The Batpod and Christian Bale's complete Batsuit are the headline Batman lots in the Propstore auction. The Batpod is estimated to fetch between £450,000 and £900,000, while the Batsuit is estimated at between £125,000 and £250,000.

The Batpod featured in 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. The screen-matched vehicle was used in the Joker chase in the second film of Christian Bale's Batman trilogy.

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The lot description notes identifiable marks and scratches on the right hand side of the Batpod. These details are part of the vehicle's physical condition as described in the auction listing.

Bale's complete Batsuit comes from 2005's Batman Begins. Fans of the Caped Crusader can bid on the costume as a second major Batman item in the same sale.

Indiana Jones and Game of Thrones Props on Offer

Propstore is also offering Indiana Jones stunt items and Game of Thrones props. The character's iconic eight foot bullwhip is estimated at £200,000 to £400,000, and Longclaw is estimated at £50,000 to £100,000.

The Indiana Jones lot includes a screen-matched stunt fedora and stunt shirt from the personal collection of Vic Armstrong, the stunt double for Harrison Ford. The fedora matches the descending spiked-ceiling sequence in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

The bullwhip comes from the same movie and carries the highest estimate among the Indiana Jones items described in the listing. Its estimated value sits between £200,000 and £400,000.

Longclaw, the sword of Jon Snow, was used by Kit Harington across all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Its estimate is £50,000 to £100,000.

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Daenerys Targaryen's Drogon dragon egg is one of three gifted to Emilia Clarke's character. The egg is estimated between £20,000 and £40,000.

Cumberland Hotel Exhibition and Viewing Dates

Fans and collectors can see highlight lots at the Cumberland Hotel in London from Nov 19 to 22, before the items go under the hammer. Propstore is hosting this special public exhibition at the hotel.

The Batpod will be on display in the hotel's lobby from Nov 9 to 29. Private viewings of the collection are available by appointment.

Collectors who want to inspect items before bidding have a viewing window that runs for several weeks ahead of the Dec 4 opening of the Film and Television collection. The Cumberland Hotel exhibition gives bidders a chance to judge the condition of lots in person.

Bidders should note the main deadlines: the Film and Television collection opens on Dec 4 at 3pm GMT (11pm SGT), and the Animation Art lot begins on Dec 6 at 6pm GMT. The full sale runs from Dec 4 to 6.