Circle Line 6 Opens, Completing Singapore's Full Circle MRT Loop with Three New Stations

Singapore's Circle Line becomes a complete loop with the July 12 opening of CCL6, adding Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road stations and an extended Kim Chuan Depot, while showcasing engineering feats to preserve historic sites and minimize urban disruption.

The Circle Line 6 ( CCL6 ) introduces three new Circle Line MRT stations-Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road-along with an extended Kim Chuan Depot , integrating them into the existing Circle Line network.

On July 12, the Circle Line will achieve full operational loop status after the opening of a 4 km tunnel connecting Marina Bay and HarbourFront MRT stations. Authorities emphasized the extensive care taken to minimize disruption to Singapore's urban landscape and commuters throughout the construction and system integration of this final phase.

Between the new Keppel and Cantonment stations, engineers confronted the significant challenge of tunneling beneath the Keppel Viaduct, which required cutting through seven piles from two piers while maintaining traffic flow overhead. To preserve the viaduct's structural integrity, micro-piles with a diameter of 400 mm were installed and hydraulic jacks were employed to support the bridge's weight during tunneling, a process that demanded eight months of preparatory work even though the actual cutting lasted only a few days.

The historic Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, a gazetted national monument located less than seven meters below the tunneling route, was also protected. Approximately 580 m of its canopy structure was carefully segmented into 63 pieces, temporarily relocated, and then restored after tunneling completion. The Kim Chuan Depot was extended to accommodate the 23 additional trains procured for expanded Circle Line operations.

Systems integration for CCL6 was particularly intricate because it completed the full loop, requiring comprehensive testing across both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions for various service patterns. Early Closure Late Opening testing spanned about five and a half months from September to December 2025, engaging over 100 personnel nightly from LTA, SMRT, and contractors. Following tunnel strengthening works, integration testing continued from April to May this year, culminating in a permanent system migration on April 12.

The LTA spokesperson noted the difficulty arising from mismatches between older systems from 17 years ago and newer ones. To celebrate the completion, local artworks are displayed at the three new stations, with a special exhibit at Keppel station highlighting the construction efforts of the Circle Line's final phase. Commuters are invited to view these installations as part of the placemaking initiative





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Circle Line MRT Singapore CCL6 Keppel Station Cantonment Station Prince Edward Road Station Kim Chuan Depot Tunneling Systems Integration LTA SMRT Tanjong Pagar Railway Station Rail Expansion Transport Infrastructure

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