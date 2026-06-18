Circle Line 6 Opens: Completing Singapore's MRT Loop with Engineering Feats

The final phase of Singapore's Circle Line opens on July 12, featuring three new stations and a full loop, with notable engineering work including tunneling under a viaduct and preservation of a historic railway station.

The Circle Line 6 (CCL6) will finally complete the Circle Line into a full loop on July 12, marking a significant milestone for Singapore 's MRT network.

This phase introduces three new stations: Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road, along with an extended Kim Chuan Depot to accommodate additional trains. The 4-kilometer tunnel connecting Marina Bay to HarbourFront represents the final piece of the puzzle, transforming the line from a partial loop into a fully circular route that enhances connectivity for commuters across the island.

Engineers faced exceptional challenges during construction, particularly between the new Keppel and Cantonment stations where the tunnel had to pass beneath the Keppel Viaduct. To minimize disruption to traffic flowing above, the tunneling team had to cut through seven piles supporting two viaduct piers. This delicate operation required eight months of preparation, including the installation of 400mm-diameter micro-piles and hydraulic jacks to bear the bridge's weight while the cutting itself took only a few days.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed that traffic on the viaduct continued uninterrupted throughout the process. Additionally, the historic Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, a gazetted national monument, was carefully preserved despite being less than 7 meters above the tunnel route. About 580 meters of the station's canopy structure was cut into 63 pieces, temporarily relocated, and later restored after tunneling works completed.

System integration for CCL6 proved more complex than previous extensions due to the need to marry older systems from 17 years ago with new technology. Over 100 personnel from LTA, SMRT, and contractors worked nightly during Early Closure Late Opening testing from September to December 2025, lasting about five-and-a-half months. This was followed by tunnel strengthening works and further testing from April to May 2026, with a permanent system migration on April 12.

The new Kim Chuan Depot extension was also built to house 23 additional trains required for the expanded line. To celebrate the opening, local artists have installed artworks at each new station, and a placemaking exhibit at Keppel station highlights the construction efforts behind this final phase. Commuters are invited to explore these displays and experience the newly completed Circle Line, which promises faster and more convenient travel across Singapore





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