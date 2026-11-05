Citi employee killed in shooting at Florida office, suspect dead

A Citigroup employee was killed and a suspect died during a shooting at the bank's Tampa, Florida office on November 4. CEO Jane Fraser confirmed the campus is secure and that additional security measures are being implemented across other sites.

A Citigroup employee was killed in a shooting at the bank's Tampa, Florida office on November 4, chief executive Jane Fraser confirmed to the public.

The incident occurred at the financial institution's campus in the US state of Florida. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect involved in the shooting is also dead. Sheriff Chad Chronister of Hillsborough County stated that the suspect was deceased at the scene. He described the event as an active threat situation that has since been contained.

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Sheriff Targets Investigation Response

The sheriff noted that law enforcement responded quickly to the scene. The investigation is ongoing as officials work to understand the full circumstances. Sheriff Chad Chronister said 365 deputies had responded to the incident. He believed it was a targeted one rather than a random act of violence.

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The large number of officers deployed highlights the severity of the response. Law enforcement agencies coordinated closely to manage the scene. They secured the area immediately after the shooting took place. The sheriff provided updates to the media as information became available.

His team worked to ensure the safety of the surrounding community. In a memo to staff, Fraser said the bank was still learning the details. She emphasized that the company is working closely with local law enforcement. The bank is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

Fraser expressed sorrow for the victim and their family. She assured employees that their safety remains the top priority. The memo was sent to all staff to keep them informed. Internal communications were used to share updates regularly.

Fraser Announces Extra Security Measures

"The Tampa campus is secure, and we are adding additional security to all of our other sites as necessary," Fraser said. She announced that extra security is being added at other Citi locations. This measure is being taken while the company learns more. The decision reflects a proactive approach to employee safety.

Other offices are reviewing their own security protocols. The bank is taking this incident seriously on a global scale. Security measures will be adjusted as needed across the network. Fraser said the Tampa campus is secure as of the latest update.

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Employees at the Tampa office have been allowed to return with caution. The building was searched thoroughly by police after the shooting. Evidence was collected by investigators to determine the motive. The bank is offering support services to affected staff members.

Staff Counseling And Support Services

Counseling resources are available for those who witnessed the event. Human resources teams are assisting with the transition during this difficult time. Citi is adding extra security at other sites while it learns more. The company is reviewing its emergency response procedures.

This includes updates to access control and surveillance systems. The bank is also enhancing communication channels with law enforcement. Future incidents will be handled with improved coordination protocols. The focus remains on preventing similar events in the future.

Leadership is committed to providing a safe working environment. The incident has drawn attention to workplace safety in financial sectors.