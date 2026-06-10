Cities in the US, Canada and Mexico Grapple with Homelessness Ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup

Ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, cities in the US, Canada and Mexico are addressing homelessness with varying degrees of success. While some cities like Dallas are expanding successful efforts to house homeless people, others are relying on existing programs without new funding. Federal data shows a double-digit percentage increase in homelessness nationwide from 2023 to 2024, with 770,000 people counted as homeless - a number acknowledged as an undercount. In the past, many cities have treated the homeless as an eyesore to be removed ahead of big sporting and political events, but experts say that this approach does not address the root causes of homelessness. Cities like Atlanta and Seattle are using the attention generated by the World Cup to launch ambitious plans to end encampments and street sleeping, but the success of these efforts remains to be seen. Some homeless people are skeptical that these initiatives will lead to lasting change, and experts say that addressing homelessness requires a long-term commitment to providing housing, resources and services.

Ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup , cities in the US, Canada and Mexico are addressing homelessness with varying degrees of success. While some cities like Dallas are expanding successful efforts to house homeless people, others are relying on existing programs without new funding .

Federal data shows a double-digit percentage increase in homelessness nationwide from 2023 to 2024, with 770,000 people counted as homeless - a number acknowledged as an undercount. In the past, many cities have treated the homeless as an eyesore to be removed ahead of big sporting and political events, but experts say that this approach does not address the root causes of homelessness.

Cities like Atlanta and Seattle are using the attention generated by the World Cup to launch ambitious plans to end encampments and street sleeping, but the success of these efforts remains to be seen. Some homeless people are skeptical that these initiatives will lead to lasting change, and experts say that addressing homelessness requires a long-term commitment to providing housing, resources and services.

As the World Cup approaches, cities are grappling with the complex issue of homelessness and the need to balance the needs of the homeless with the demands of hosting a major international event. Ahead of the World Cup, cities in the US, Canada and Mexico are addressing homelessness with varying degrees of success. While some cities like Dallas are expanding successful efforts to house homeless people, others are relying on existing programs without new funding.

Federal data shows a double-digit percentage increase in homelessness nationwide from 2023 to 2024, with 770,000 people counted as homeless - a number acknowledged as an undercount. In the past, many cities have treated the homeless as an eyesore to be removed ahead of big sporting and political events, but experts say that this approach does not address the root causes of homelessness.

Cities like Atlanta and Seattle are using the attention generated by the World Cup to launch ambitious plans to end encampments and street sleeping, but the success of these efforts remains to be seen. Some homeless people are skeptical that these initiatives will lead to lasting change, and experts say that addressing homelessness requires a long-term commitment to providing housing, resources and services.

As the World Cup approaches, cities are grappling with the complex issue of homelessness and the need to balance the needs of the homeless with the demands of hosting a major international event. Atlanta is one of several cities using the World Cup to address homelessness, with a goal of housing 3,900 people citywide by next year. The city has raised $185 million in state and city funding, as well as corporate grants and other donations, towards this goal.

However, some homeless people are skeptical that these initiatives will lead to lasting change, and experts say that addressing homelessness requires a long-term commitment to providing housing, resources and services. As the World Cup approaches, cities are grappling with the complex issue of homelessness and the need to balance the needs of the homeless with the demands of hosting a major international event.

Downtown Rising has helped Michael Sutton turn his life around, providing him with a place to call home and access to resources and services. However, not all homeless people are as fortunate, and many are skeptical that initiatives like Downtown Rising will lead to lasting change. Experts say that addressing homelessness requires a long-term commitment to providing housing, resources and services, and that cities like Atlanta and Seattle are taking steps in the right direction.

Federal data shows a double-digit percentage increase in homelessness nationwide from 2023 to 2024, with 770,000 people counted as homeless - a number acknowledged as an undercount.

In the past, many cities have treated the homeless as an eyesore to be removed ahead of big sporting and political events, but experts say that this approach does not address the root causes of homelessness. Cities like Atlanta and Seattle are using the attention generated by the World Cup to launch ambitious plans to end encampments and street sleeping, but the success of these efforts remains to be seen.

Some homeless people are skeptical that these initiatives will lead to lasting change, and experts say that addressing homelessness requires a long-term commitment to providing housing, resources and services. As the World Cup approaches, cities are grappling with the complex issue of homelessness and the need to balance the needs of the homeless with the demands of hosting a major international event.

Federal data shows a double-digit percentage increase in homelessness nationwide from 2023 to 2024, with 770,000 people counted as homeless - a number acknowledged as an undercount.

In the past, many cities have treated the homeless as an eyesore to be removed ahead of big sporting and political events, but experts say that this approach does not address the root causes of homelessness. Cities like Atlanta and Seattle are using the attention generated by the World Cup to launch ambitious plans to end encampments and street sleeping, but the success of these efforts remains to be seen.

Some homeless people are skeptical that these initiatives will lead to lasting change, and experts say that addressing homelessness requires a long-term commitment to providing housing, resources and services. As the World Cup approaches, cities are grappling with the complex issue of homelessness and the need to balance the needs of the homeless with the demands of hosting a major international event





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2026 Fifa World Cup Homelessness Cities In The US Canada And Mexico Dallas Atlanta Seattle Federal Data Existing Programs New Funding Long-Term Commitment Housing Resources Services

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