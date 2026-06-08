Cj Hendry Brings Flower Market and JuJu World to Gardens by the Bay in Southeast Asian Debut

Australian artist Cj Hendry debuts in Southeast Asia with two immersive experiences at Gardens by the Bay: the free Flower Market (June 10-14) and ticketed JuJu World (June 20-July 18), featuring plush blooms and exclusive inflatable collectibles.

Australian artist Cj Hendry is making her Southeast Asian debut with two immersive experiences at the IMBA Theatre in Gardens by the Bay, Singapore . The first, Flower Market , runs from June 10 to 14 and transforms the venue into a fantastical flower stand filled with plush blooms, inspired by her popular installations that have drawn large crowds globally.

Visitors can create their own bouquet, with the first flower complimentary upon entry. The exhibition, which is free, features over 30 flower varieties, including Singapore-exclusive ones such as the national flower Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim, the Raffles' Pitcher Plant, and the Singapore Ginger Flower. The second experience, JuJu World, runs from June 20 to July 18 and is the world's first inflatable experience dedicated to the JuJu, a collectible toy series created by Hendry.

The exhibition will feature limited-edition, life-sized JuJus in yellow, exclusive to Singapore and not available elsewhere after the event. Both events represent universal human experiences, from curiosity to nostalgia, according to Hendry. The IMBA Theatre, which opened in January 2024, will host both activations; Flower Market is free while JuJu World requires a ticket. Pre-registration is encouraged for both, though walk-ins are welcome





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Cj Hendry Flower Market Juju World Gardens By The Bay IMBA Theatre Singapore Art Exhibition Interactive Experience Collectible Toys

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