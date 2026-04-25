Class 95’s Lunchbreak with Yasminne Breaks Singapore Record for Largest Chicken Rice Gathering

Mediacorp Class 95’s Lunchbreak with Yasminne celebrated its 15th anniversary by successfully attempting the Singapore Book of Records title for ‘The Most Number of People Eating Chicken Rice Together’ with 230 participants.

Singapore celebrated a unique milestone on April 25th as Mediacorp Class 95 ’s popular show, Lunchbreak with Yasminne , marked its 15th anniversary with an ambitious attempt to enter the Singapore Book of Records.

The challenge? To gather the largest number of people simultaneously enjoying Singapore’s beloved national dish – chicken rice. The event, held at the Grand Ballroom of Frasers House, wasn’t just a celebratory meal; it was a carefully orchestrated effort to unite DJs and loyal listeners in a shared culinary experience and achieve a record-breaking feat.

DJ Yasminne Cheng, a well-known personality on the airwaves and a passionate advocate for good food, spearheaded the initiative, leveraging her established ‘food community’ built over years of recommendations and engaging content on Class 95. The idea stemmed from a desire to express gratitude to the listeners who have consistently tuned in and supported the show, transforming a simple anniversary celebration into a memorable and interactive event.

The choice of chicken rice was deliberate, reflecting its iconic status as a quintessential Singaporean dish, deeply ingrained in the nation’s culinary identity. The event saw a remarkable turnout of 230 participants, all eager to contribute to the record attempt. Each participant was provided with a specially prepared steamed chicken rice bento set, complete with the traditional accompaniment of achar, a pickled vegetable relish.

The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement and anticipation as President of the Singapore Book of Records, Ong Eng Huat, arrived to oversee the proceedings and ensure adherence to the strict guidelines. The challenge itself was a 20-minute sustained eating period, demanding participants to remain seated throughout, continuously consume their chicken rice, and refrain from discarding any food. This wasn’t merely about speed; it was about collective participation and demonstrating a unified enjoyment of the dish.

Beyond the core record attempt, the event was designed to be a full-fledged celebration, incorporating a variety of engaging activities. Games, interactive segments, and lively on-stage performances featuring Yasminne Cheng and fellow Class 95 DJs kept the energy high and the participants entertained. Generous prize giveaways and thoughtfully curated goodie bags added to the festive spirit, creating a truly immersive and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

The success of the event hinged on the collaborative efforts of several key partners, including Frasers House, which provided the venue; Katong Catering, responsible for the delicious chicken rice bento sets; and Coco Island, Bob the Baker Boy, and Annabella Patisserie, who contributed to the goodie bags and overall event experience. Following the 20-minute challenge, Ong Eng Huat officially confirmed that the attempt had been successful, awarding the group the Singapore Book of Records title for “The Most Number of People Eating Chicken Rice Together”.

This achievement not only marked a significant milestone for Lunchbreak with Yasminne but also underscored the strong sense of community fostered by the show over the past 15 years. Yasminne Cheng expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the listeners, emphasizing that their unwavering support is the driving force behind the show’s success. She highlighted the joy of bringing the ‘food community’ together for this unique occasion, solidifying their position as the number one radio show in Singapore.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the unifying power of food and the importance of celebrating shared experiences. It was a testament to the dedication of the Class 95 team and the enthusiasm of its listeners, creating a memorable moment in Singapore’s record books.

The successful record attempt is expected to further strengthen the bond between the show and its audience, inspiring continued engagement and solidifying Lunchbreak with Yasminne’s position as a beloved fixture in the Singaporean media landscape. The event also showcased the vibrant culinary scene of Singapore and the enduring popularity of chicken rice, a dish that continues to delight locals and visitors alike





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