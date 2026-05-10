Cleanup lapses in Singapore's Tampines lead to fines, temporary cleaner hires

Explains how contractors' lapses in cleaning services led to fines, temporary worker hires and a decrease in cleanliness-related complaints in Tampines, Singapore.

Residents told ST that bins and bulky items took longer than usual to be cleared due to a newly appointed contractor's failure to keep certain parts of the estate clean, resulting in overflowing bins and litter strewn around the void deck.

A TikTok post showed the deplorable state of the estate on April 23, but when ST visited on May 5, the bins and litter had been cleared. A worker hired just last week claimed responsibility for cleaning the affected areas. The town council imposed liquidated damages on Ban Chuan Trading and Engineering for these lapses, with the firm hiring temporary cleaners and augmenting staff to improve service delivery.

The number of cleanliness-related complaints has started to decrease, indicating progress in improving the situation





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Tampines Singapore Cleaner Shortage Cleanliness Concerns Liquidated Damages Brexit Worker Effects Tampines Grc

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