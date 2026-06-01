Clementi Stadium to be Closed for Redevelopment Works

The 43-year-old Clementi Stadium will be closed from July 7 until 2030 for redevelopment works. The repurposed stadium will feature a new running track, a softball field, a multipurpose field for baseball or football, as well as sheltered courts.

Fitness enthusiasts who frequent Clementi Stadium will have to find a new exercise spot soon. The 43-year-old stadium will be closed from July 7 until 2030 for redevelopment works .

The redevelopment was previously mentioned by Minister for Education Desmond Lee in 2024, when he was then Minister for National Development. The repurposed stadium will feature a new running track, a softball field, a multipurpose field for baseball or football, as well as sheltered courts. The new facilities will be part of the Clementi Sport Centre, which is one of the oldest sports facilities in the country.

The stadium currently houses a grass pitch, a fitness corner, and an eight-lane running track. Minister Lee suggested members of the public continue to stay active at nearby alternatives - Clementi Sports Centre, Jurong East Stadium and Bukit Gombak Stadium. In his social media posts, Lee thanked the public for their patience and understanding as his colleagues from Sport Singapore build a better space for the community.

He expressed his excitement to welcome everyone back to a bigger and better Clementi Stadium. The redevelopment project aims to create a more modern and efficient sports facility that meets the needs of the community. The exact timeline for the redevelopment project has not been disclosed, but it is expected to be completed by 2030. The project is a significant investment in the community's sports infrastructure, and it is expected to benefit the residents of Clementi and surrounding areas.

The new facilities will provide a wider range of sports options and improve the overall sports experience for users. The project will also create job opportunities for the local community and stimulate economic growth in the area. The redevelopment project is a testament to the government's commitment to providing quality sports facilities for the community. It demonstrates the government's dedication to promoting sports and physical activity among the residents of Clementi and surrounding areas.

The project will also help to enhance the overall quality of life for the residents of Clementi and surrounding areas. The new facilities will be designed to be sustainable and environmentally friendly, reducing the carbon footprint of the sports facility. The project will also incorporate innovative technologies to improve the user experience and make the facility more accessible.

The redevelopment project is a significant milestone in the history of Clementi Stadium, and it is expected to have a lasting impact on the community. The new facilities will provide a wide range of sports options, improve the overall sports experience, and create job opportunities for the local community. The project will also stimulate economic growth in the area and enhance the overall quality of life for the residents of Clementi and surrounding areas





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Clementi Stadium Redevelopment Works New Facilities Sports Infrastructure Community Development

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