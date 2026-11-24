Freddie Potts believes Club Brugge can upset Liverpool on November 25. The midfielder highlights strong away wins and the club's strategic use of youth to challenge top European teams.

Club Brugge midfielder Freddie Potts stands as a central figure in the Belgian club's ambitious bid to defeat Liverpool on November 25. The Englishman has appeared in all but four minutes of Brugge's Champions League campaign, cementing his status as an indispensable asset for Ivan Leko's side. The upcoming clash marks the first time Brugge has faced the six-time European champions since the 1978 European Cup final.

Potts Details Strategic Departure From West Ham

Potts relocated to Belgium this summer after a sixteen-year tenure with West Ham, the club where he began his footballing journey at the age of six. The decision to leave was driven by a pre-season realization that his playing time would significantly diminish. Despite making twenty-five appearances last term, he determined that seeking fresh challenges was the optimal path for his professional development.

Also read Simeone Surpasses Aragones for Most LaLiga Wins

The transition carried heavy emotional weight given his deep familial ties to the London club. His father, Steve Potts, exceeded five hundred appearances for West Ham as a player and currently serves in a coaching role there. Freddie Potts noted that he deliberately maintained distance from his family's legacy to avoid perceptions of favoritism. He described the choice as difficult but ultimately necessary for his career progression.

Brugge Leverages Youth and Scouting Expertise

Club Brugge sustains its competitiveness through a sophisticated scouting network and a focus on developing young talent. The organization has secured four of the past six Belgian league titles by identifying promising players. This strategy successfully nurtured individuals who have since moved to major clubs, including Atalanta and Arsenal.

Advertisement

Financial constraints require Brugge to rely heavily on emerging stars rather than expensive veteran signings. Their annual revenue remains substantially lower than that of their upcoming opponents. However, the club possesses a squad featuring veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer alongside talented twenty-two-year-olds like Carlos Forbs and Niccolo Tresoldi.

Potts characterizes the club's culture as an ideal environment for player growth. He emphasized that the management and coaching staff consistently push the team to maintain high standards. This relentless focus on improvement allows the squad to compete effectively against wealthier European rivals.

Recent Victories Boost Confidence Before Liverpool Clash

Brugge currently occupies the ninth position in the thirty-six-team league phase, trailing eighth-placed Liverpool solely on goal difference. The team has achieved three wins from their opening four matches, demonstrating their capacity to perform at the highest level. Two notable away victories include a triumph against Inter Milan and a successful run at PSV Eindhoven.

The four-to-three victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro stands out as a definitive highlight of the season. Potts described the match as one of the finest nights of his career. The team delivered a complete performance, earning the result through collective effort and resilience against one of Europe's elite sides.

Advertisement

Impact on Belgian League and European Standing

These continental successes have also translated into domestic consistency. Brugge sits just one point behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League. Potts asserts that the confidence gained from beating top-tier teams provides a significant boost. He remains convinced that Brugge can replicate their success when facing Liverpool in Belgium.

The midfielder views the Champions League as the perfect platform for his young teammates to advance their careers. The exposure and competitive intensity offered by the tournament align with the ambitions of players seeking to reach the next level. Potts feels his move to Brugge was a massive step that has yielded positive results both personally and for the team.