CNA Wins Two Awards at WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Asia 2026

CNA secured gold for its app revamp and silver for the Age of Anxiety podcast series at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Asia 2026, recognizing its excellence in digital journalism and commitment to addressing important social issues like youth mental health.

CNA (Channel NewsAsia) has been recognized for its excellence in digital media, securing two prestigious awards at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Asia 2026 held in Manila.

The organization received the gold award in the Best News Website or App Relaunch category for its comprehensive app revamp, and a silver award for its innovative use of audio in the Age of Anxiety podcast series. These accolades highlight CNA’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible journalism to its audience through cutting-edge digital platforms.

The awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, April 28th, at the Digital Media Asia (DMA) conference at The Manila Hotel, bringing together industry leaders and innovators from across the region. The app relaunch, launched alongside a redesigned website, was a strategic initiative to enhance the visibility of CNA’s trusted journalism across a diverse range of content formats. The project was informed by extensive user research, including surveys and focus groups, which provided valuable insights into audience preferences and needs.

This data-driven approach led to significant changes in the app’s layout and functionality, including the introduction of new content types such as vertical videos, podcasts, and Visual Stories. Furthermore, the revamp prioritized user customization, allowing readers to personalize their front page experience by reorganizing sections according to their individual interests. Accessibility to in-depth reporting and features from sections like CNA TODAY, Lifestyle, and Luxury was also improved.

A key feature added was the FAST button, providing quick access to AI-generated, human-edited swipeable news summaries, streamlining the news consumption process. The goal was to create a more engaging and user-friendly experience, ensuring that CNA’s journalism reaches a wider audience. CNA actively encourages users to add it as a trusted source within Google search settings, which will help improve the visibility and surfacing of its content in search results, further expanding its reach and impact.

The silver award-winning Age of Anxiety podcast series tackled a critical and often overlooked issue: the growing mental health crisis among Singaporean youth. Recognizing that one in three young people in Singapore experiences mental health challenges, the podcast aimed to shed light on the emotional and social toll this takes on individuals and families. Hosted by Crispina Robert, the two-part narrative podcast featured intimate and emotionally honest testimonies from young people, their families, and child psychologists.

The series employed immersive ambient audio to create a powerful and engaging listening experience, fostering a sense of empathy and understanding. Age of Anxiety didn’t shy away from difficult conversations, acknowledging the complexity of mental health issues and the lack of easy solutions. Instead, it created a safe space for open dialogue and encouraged a broader societal conversation about mental wellbeing.

The podcast’s success demonstrates the power of audio journalism to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level and to provide a lifeline for those struggling with mental health challenges. CNA’s commitment to impactful storytelling and innovative digital formats continues to solidify its position as a leading news organization in Asia





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