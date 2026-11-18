Public safety concerns escalate at Coastal PlayGrove after a seven-year-old boy was injured on a restricted slide. New reports highlight age limits and prior accidents involving the same equipment.

A serious safety controversy has erupted at Coastal PlayGrove following an incident where a seven-year-old boy was violently ejected from a metal slide. The child was reportedly flung approximately one metre away from the end of the structure, an event that has ignited widespread debate regarding the adequacy of playground safety standards and strict adherence to age restrictions.

Hu, the father of the injured child, subsequently shared a video of the accident on Instagram, which quickly drew public attention and criticism before being removed. In his statement to Shin Min Daily News, Hu expressed relief that his son was only frightened and sustained no physical injuries, while acknowledging that the family failed to anticipate the severity of the danger posed by the slide.

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Mechanism of The Slide Incident

Hu revealed that he only noticed the signage restricting the slide to users aged 13 and above after his son had already descended the structure. This oversight highlights a potential gap in parental awareness or signage visibility, though Hu emphasized that the inherent danger of the slide was unexpected given that he was not aware of the specific risks associated with the metal surface.

The incident involving the seven-year-old occurred just months after another alarming accident at the same location. On July 22, Instagram user Sean Lee, who goes by @ineverysean, posted a video detailing how he fractured his ankle after sliding down the exact same metal chute, indicating a recurring pattern of injuries linked to this specific piece of equipment.

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Stakeholder Positions and Witness Accounts

Lee, a 30-year-old man, described the experience in his caption as a celebration of his birthday that resulted in three broken bones in his good leg. He stated that he had gone down the slide numerous times before and noted that the metal surface was slightly wet from a light drizzle, which likely increased the frictionless speed of descent beyond safe limits.

Lee explained that typical slides feature a landing strip at the bottom designed to slow users down through friction and soften the impact. However, he reported that the landing strip at Coastal PlayGrove did absolutely nothing to mitigate the force of his landing. As he landed on his left buttock, his knee buckled forward, sending the full force of his descent through his left foot into his ankle, causing it to twist inwards and dislocate.

Other witnesses have corroborated the dangerous nature of the slide. One user recalled bringing their children to the park during light rain and observed that their kids looked dazed after being shot out from the slide. This witness compared the sensation to being inside a washing machine, underscoring the chaotic and uncontrolled motion generated by the structure when conditions are wet.

Regulatory Impact and Future Oversight

Reporters from Shin Min Daily News visited Coastal PlayGrove and confirmed the presence of signs near the entrance and exit of the slide explicitly stating that users must be aged 13 and above. Despite these clear warnings, the repeated incidents suggest that enforcement of these age limits may be insufficient, or that the signage is not prominent enough to deter younger children from using the equipment.

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Stomp has contacted NParks, the national agency responsible for managing Coastal PlayGrove, to request an official comment regarding the safety of the slide. The agency's response will likely determine whether immediate changes will be made to the equipment design, signage, or enforcement protocols to prevent further injuries to children and adults alike.