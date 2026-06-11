Coca Takashimaya's Farewell: Last Day of Service on June 14 After 30 Years in Operation

Coca Takashimaya, a Thai hotpot restaurant known for its Thai-Chinese hotpot combining Thai cuisine with traditional elements of Cantonese home-style cooking, announced that its last day of service for its Ngee Ann City outlet will be on June 14, after 30 years in operation. As part of its farewell, Coca Takashimaya also announced a Two-for-Two Signature Weekday Dinner Buffet promotion.

Coca Takashimaya 's last day of service will be on June 14, after 30 years in operation. The Thai hotpot restaurant announced that the last day of service for its Ngee Ann City outlet will be on June 14, after 30 years in operation.

As part of its farewell, Coca Takashimaya also announced a Two-for-Two Signature Weekday Dinner Buffet promotion. With the closure of the Takashimaya branch, Coca's Suntec City outlet, which first opened in 2018, will be its last remaining outlet in Singapore. Coca also shuttered its Kallang Leisure Park branch, which first opened in 2015, in March 2025 after a decade in business. Coca opened its first Singapore outlet at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in 1987.

It is known for its Thai-Chinese hotpot combining Thai cuisine with traditional elements of Cantonese home-style cooking. The restaurant offers six types of soup bases: Tomato, Thai Tom Yum, Mala, Double Boiled Treasure, Hua Diao Phoenix and Collagen. Address: 391 Orchard Road, #04-23, Singapore 238872 Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm (Monday to Thursday), 11.30am to 3pm, 5pm to 10.30pm (Friday), 11.30am to 10.30pm (Saturday and Sunday





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Coca Takashimaya Thai Hotpot Thai-Chinese Hotpot Cantonese Home-Style Cooking Thai Cuisine Ngee Ann City Outlet Suntec City Outlet Kallang Leisure Park Branch Orchard Road Singapore 391 Orchard Road Signature Weekday Dinner Buffet Promotion Taka Farewell Final Days At Takashimaya Good Food Warm Memories Meaningful Coca Hotpot Experience

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