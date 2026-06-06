Cockroach Janta Party: A Gen Z Movement Shakes India's Political Status Quo

A satirical political party born from a judge's insult grows into a massive online movement, reflecting youth frustration over jobs and education in India.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political movement founded by 30-year-old Boston University graduate Abhijeet Dipke, has rapidly gained traction among India's Gen Z population, amassing over 22 million Instagram followers in less than a month.

The party emerged on May 16, 2026, after India's top judge, Surya Kant, referred to unemployed youth as 'parasites' and 'cockroaches' during a court hearing, sparking outrage. Dipke, who was then finishing his graduate studies in the US, created a parody website for the CJP, billing it as a home for India's 'lazy, unemployed and forgotten' youth and a voice for those neglected by traditional politics.

Despite its mock origins, the movement has quickly become a real irritant for the political establishment, drawing support from young people frustrated by a lack of jobs and controversies in the education system. India, despite being the world's fastest-growing major economy, struggles to create enough jobs for its millions of young entrants into the workforce. Official figures show unemployment for 15 to 29-year-olds at around 10 percent, but economists argue the true rate is much higher.

According to Azim Premji University, the jobless rate was closer to 40 percent for 15- to 25-year-olds in 2023, and about 20 percent for those aged 25 to 29. This frustration is compounded by a series of scandals in the education system, long seen as a pathway to social mobility. In May 2026, authorities cancelled India's largest undergraduate medical entrance exam after irregularities were found, affecting over 2.27 million test-takers.

That same month, erroneous results were released for a major high school graduation exam. These events have eroded trust and fueled the CJP's appeal. The CJP has drawn comparisons to other Gen Z-led movements in South Asia, such as those in Bangladesh and Nepal, where young people toppled unpopular governments.

However, Dipke emphasizes that his group eschews violence, aiming instead to become a pressure group that holds the government accountable. He has downplayed immediate political ambitions, stating it is 'too early' to consider becoming a registered political party.

Meanwhile, PM Modi's BJP has strengthened its position, securing a landmark victory in West Bengal. Yet, signs of political churn driven by Gen Z are emerging, as seen in Tamil Nadu where young voters helped elect a 51-year-old movie star, defeating entrenched parties. The CJP's online popularity will be tested as Dipke returned to India on June 6, 2026, to lead protests demanding the resignation of the Education Minister.

Whether this translates into on-the-ground support remains to be seen, but the movement has already highlighted deep-seated youth discontent





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