Most COE review respondents back merging car categories and five-band rebate system

The Land Transport Authority received over 4,000 responses in its COE categorisation consultation, with most supporting a merger of Categories A and B and a five-band feebate system. Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow updated Parliament on the review, which is due in the first half of 2027.

Most respondents to the Land Transport Authority public consultation on certificate of entitlement categorisation support merging the two car COE categories and using a five-band fee rebate system, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said in Parliament on Nov 3.

LTA consultation draws over 4,000 responses

The consultation closed on Nov 2 with more than 4,000 responses received, LTA said in a Facebook update the same day. The COE review is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027, and LTA is still studying the submissions. The proposed five-band fee rebate structure will cover a range of rebates and surcharges based on the open market value of cars.

Also read Most back five-band COE feebate system, LTA still studying submissions

Siow said the aim is to restore a permanent price distinction in COE premiums between mass-market and luxury cars, making prices fairer for both segments. Apart from merging the two car categories, the proposed changes include a fee rebate system under which buyers of higher-value cars pay a higher premium than buyers of mass-market cars.

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Category A and Category B COE changes

Currently, Category A COEs are used to register mass-market cars and electric vehicles, while Category B certificates are meant for larger and more powerful cars and EVs. LTA put up two options for consideration, one with three bands and another with five bands. Under the three-band option, cars with an OMV, the price before taxes, in the lowest band would get a $15,000 rebate.

Those in the middle band would pay the full price without rebate or surcharge, while those in the top tier would incur a $15,000 surcharge. The five-band option adds two more bands, with a rebate or surcharge of $7,500. Siow said most respondents preferred the five-band structure because it reduces cliff effects, which occur when a vehicle buyer pays a disproportionately higher price when crossing into the next less-favourable banding.

Percentage formula debate and cliff effects

MP Edward Chia of Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, who first mooted merging the car categories in March, asked whether LTA had looked at pegging the rebate or surcharge amounts as a percentage of the COE price instead of a fixed amount. Siow said a percentage formula could further reduce cliff effects, but it would mean buyers would not know the exact rebate or surcharge before the COE bidding exercise begins.

Siow also addressed competing demands for land, noting that roads already occupy over 12 per cent of Singapore land area. He said there is a need to give priority to public transport over car ownership. Over the past decade, COE revenues averaged about $5 billion annually, while about $6 billion to $7 billion is spent on public transport each year.

Put another way, without COE revenues, we would have to find some other way to fund the public transport system that millions of Singaporeans use every day, Siow said. He added that public transport cannot meet every need, but Singapore taxi and private-hire car services are more affordable options for people to travel by car without incurring the expenses of owning one.

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MPs raise car affordability concerns

Several MPs, including Choo Pei Ling of Chua Chu Kang GRC and Tin Pei Ling of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, raised concerns over the affordability of mass-market cars. Siow said there are households who may prefer to own a car, but the principle is that the Government must support all families, including those who do not own and do not wish to own one.

Jessica Tan of East Coast GRC asked whether the Transport Ministry would look into the affordability of vehicles for self-employed people and small businesses. Siow replied that this would be looked into as the COE system is continually reviewed. Yip Hon Weng of Yio Chu Kang asked whether the ministry would consider an income-linked benchmark in addition to the vehicle OMV, to study if cars remain affordable to Singaporeans.

In response, Siow said COE policies are designed to control the overall quantity of cars, and it would be difficult to try to control the price of cars. He said: What we want to do, knowing that we cannot enable everybody to own a car, we try to enable as many people to have access to a car ride and of course, beyond that, to focus our attention on public transport, which can meet the needs of most Singaporeans.

Industry proposals and ERP 2 update

Other industry proposals have also emerged during the review. The Motor Traders Association has proposed using car length to distinguish mass-market cars in the COE review. From January 2027, data from ERP 2 on-board units can be used to prevent, detect and solve crimes, a separate development from the COE consultation. The consultation exercise drew significant public interest, with the majority of respondents backing the merger of Categories A and B and the five-band feebate system.

The review remains on track for completion in the first half of 2027.