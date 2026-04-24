Colbert to Skip White House Correspondents’ Dinner as Trump Plans Attendance

Stephen Colbert will not attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, while former President Trump is set to break with recent tradition and attend, raising concerns about potential clashes with the press. The event is seen as a crucial moment for reaffirming the importance of the First Amendment.

Stephen Colbert , the host of The Late Show, has publicly stated his intention to avoid attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this Saturday, a tradition he consistently sidesteps.

He explained his aversion during a recent broadcast, noting that the weekend of the dinner is precisely when he prefers *not* to be in Washington, D.C. However, he wryly observed that despite his absence, many others will be present, a point he emphasized with a significant degree of irony. This year’s dinner carries particular weight due to the anticipated attendance of former President Donald Trump, marking a departure from his previous boycotts during his first term and last year.

Trump’s decision to attend was announced in March, accompanied by a characteristically boastful post on his Truth Social platform. He framed his acceptance of the invitation as a tribute to the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday and a recognition of his perceived status as one of the greatest presidents in American history, even self-proclaiming himself the 'G.O. A.T.

' – the Greatest Of All Time. He vowed to make the dinner the “GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER! ” Colbert, who previously served as the featured entertainer at the dinner in 2006, offered a somewhat cynical perspective on the event’s atmosphere. He described it as generally “lighthearted,” a night intended to foster camaraderie between the press and political figures.

However, he injected his signature humor by adding that, based on his experience, the president often appears to stare in “dead-eyed silence” at the performer while internally contemplating more drastic actions, such as ordering a covert operation. He speculated that Trump might use the occasion to launch attacks on the press, specifically targeting publications he has criticized for unfavorable coverage of his administration.

This concern is shared by many within the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), who have been actively discussing strategies for responding to potential provocations. In April, the WHCA issued guidance to its members, encouraging them to use the dinner as a platform to forcefully demonstrate their opposition to Trump’s perceived attempts to undermine the freedom of the press. The association recognizes the dinner as a crucial opportunity to reaffirm the vital role of a free press in a democratic society.

Weijia Jiang, the current president of the WHCA and a senior White House correspondent for CBS News, underscored the significance of the dinner in a statement to The Hill. She emphasized that the event “reinforces the importance of the First Amendment in our democracy.

” Jiang further explained that gathering journalists, newsmakers, and the president in the same room serves as a powerful reminder of the value of a free press to the country and the necessity of its continued existence. She clarified that the purpose of the dinner is not to cater to the media or the president, but rather to serve the people who rely on a free and independent press for information and accountability.

The dinner, which dates back to 1921, has historically been a fundraising event supporting the WHCA’s scholarship programs and efforts to protect journalistic integrity. This year, the event is expected to draw significant attention, not only due to Trump’s presence but also because of the heightened tensions between the press and the former president, and the broader context of ongoing debates about the role of media in a polarized political landscape.

The event will be closely watched as a potential flashpoint or, alternatively, a demonstration of the enduring principles of a free press





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