Cole Allen, April 2026 Shooting Suspect, Faces Attempted Assassination Charges in DC Court

Thirty-one-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California appeared in a Washington federal court on charges including attempted assassination of the president after a failed attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Prosecutors allege Allen fired a shotgun at security and planned to target President Trump. Legal battles arise as his defense seeks disqualification of key prosecutors due to potential conflicts of interest.

Law enforcement personnel detained Cole Tomas Allen , a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.

Cole Allen, a 31-year-old from California, remained silent in court as his attorney, Tezira Abe, entered a plea on his behalf. The charges include attempted assassination of the president, assault on a federal officer, and firearms offenses. Prosecutors claim Allen fired a shotgun at a US Secret Service agent and stormed a security checkpoint in a failed attack targeting former President Donald Trump and other administration members during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

According to reports, Allen traveled to Washington by train, carrying a shotgun, pistol, knives, and booked a room at the Washington Hilton, where the April 25 dinner took place. Wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the waist, Allen appeared briefly in a Washington federal court before US District Judge Trevor McFadden, who will oversee the remainder of the case.

Allen had previously been held in a local Washington, DC jail, where he was placed on suicide watch and isolated from other inmates, prompting an apology from a different judge. The case has drawn significant attention, particularly due to Allen's legal team's efforts to have Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and US Attorney Jeanine Pirro disqualified from the prosecution.

Defense attorney Eugene Ohm argued that both Blanche and Pirro were present at the dinner and may have been potential targets of Allen's attack, creating a conflict of interest. Additionally, Pirro's close relationship with Trump and her status as a potential victim raise concerns about her objectivity in prosecuting the case. Pirro, however, has maintained that her ability to prosecute is unaffected by her presence at the event.

Meanwhile, recently released images from the Department of Justice show Allen inside his hotel room on April 25, taking a photograph of himself in the mirror with his cellphone





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White House Correspondents' Dinner Attempted Assassination Cole Tomas Allen US Attorney Jeanine Pirro Federal Court Proceedings

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