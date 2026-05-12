Cole Tomas Allen Arrested for Attempted Assassination of President Donald Trump

This news text describes the case of Cole Tomas Allen, who was arrested for attempting to kill President Donald Trump and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Allen pleaded not guilty and his lawyers asked for the disqualification of two top Justice Department officials due to a potential conflict of interest.

This news text describes the case of Cole Tomas Allen , who was arrested for attempting to kill President Donald Trump and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Allen pleaded not guilty and his lawyers asked for the disqualification of two top Justice Department officials due to a potential conflict of interest. The Secret Service officer was shot once during the attack, and Allen was injured but not shot. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the attempted assassination charge alone. Allen was placed on suicide watch but was later removed.

He was outfitted with ammunition, a gun holster, and a knife before the attack. Authorities alleged that Allen had a history of grievances against the Trump administration and had reserved a room at the Hilton hotel where the event was held. The president was rushed off the stage during the event and later appeared at the White House to discuss the attack and the suspect





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cole Tomas Allen Attempted Assassination White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Secret Service Officer Arrest Placed On Suicide Watch Disqualification Of Justice Department Officia Conflict Of Interest Trump Administration Grievances Ammunition Bag Gun Holster Knife

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Trump's visit to China: Expectations and SignificancePresident Donald Trump's trip to China this week is anticipated to be high profile and significant, despite tensions between the US and China over trade and Iran. This is because the Chinese are eager to dispel the impression that Trump does not appreciate them and hopes to make him see it as a significant and surpassing his earlier visits. This visit could shape his relationship with Chinese president Xi Jinping and also set the agenda for future US-China relations.

Read more »

Philippine Vice President: Sara Duterte's Impeachment and Senate Leadership DramaPhilippine lawmakers, including Duterte's allies, have backed her impeachment, setting the stage for a trial in the Senate that could derail her presidential bid. Her legal team claims a defective petition and a 'fishing expedition' to gather incriminating evidence. Meanwhile, the upper house Senate has removed its president and replaced him with a staunch Duterte loyalist, Alan Peter Cayetano.

Read more »

Cole Allen, April 2026 Shooting Suspect, Faces Attempted Assassination Charges in DC CourtThirty-one-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California appeared in a Washington federal court on charges including attempted assassination of the president after a failed attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Prosecutors allege Allen fired a shotgun at security and planned to target President Trump. Legal battles arise as his defense seeks disqualification of key prosecutors due to potential conflicts of interest.

Read more »

US President Trump describes ceasefire as 'the weakest', amidst Iran-US tensionsUS President Donald Trump labeled the current ceasefire between Iran and the US as 'the weakest' after Iran's response to US' peace proposal. Trump also expressed disapproval of the Iranian response and the current state of negotiations.

Read more »