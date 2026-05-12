Collaboration Brings Together Two of Asia-Pacific's Highest-Ranked Pizza Spots

The collaboration between Anto Pizza e Aperitivi and Fiata Pizza brings together two of the highest-ranked pizza spots on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list. Anto, helmed by chef-owner Antonio Brancato, is currently ranked No 1 in Singapore and No 15 in Asia-Pacific, while Fiata Pizza, led by chef Salvatore ‘Sasa’ Fiata, is ranked No 1 in Hong Kong and No 3 overall in Asia-Pacific. The chefs will be serving a special six-pizza menu featuring two pizzas by chef Brancato of Anto, two by chef Salvatore of Fiata, and two collaborative creations combining both chefs’ styles.

The collaboration brings together two of the highest-ranked pizza spots on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list: Singapore ’s Anto Pizza e Aperitivi and Hong Kong ’s star pizzeria Fiata Pizza .

Anto, helmed by chef-owner Antonio Brancato, is currently ranked No 1 in Singapore and No 15 in Asia-Pacific, while Fiata Pizza, led by chef Salvatore ‘Sasa’ Fiata, is ranked No 1 in Hong Kong and No 3 overall in Asia-Pacific. The chefs will be serving a special six-pizza menu featuring two pizzas by chef Brancato of Anto, two by chef Salvatore of Fiata, and two collaborative creations combining both chefs’ styles.

All the pizzas will use Anto’s signature dough base paired with different toppings and flavour profiles conceptualised by them both. This is their second partnership after their first stint together in April last year at Anto.

Among the four-hands creations between both chefs are the Origini (S$38), which combines flavours from Fiata’s native Campania and Brancato’s hometown Basilicata with toppings like crusco peppers, pecorino cheese and lemon zest, and the ROBOante (S$28), a pan pizza topped with stracciatella cheese, tuna and yellow tomatoes. Anto’s Bottarga Alla Scapece (S$38) is our food editor’s favourite, a blistered, flavourful crust featuring a vibrant fava bean base topped with crispy zucchini, toasted almonds and shavings of cured tuna roe for an umami finish.

Fiata’s Provola e Pepe (S$32), which won Pizza of the Year 2024 in Asia-Pacific as awarded by 50 Top Pizza, keeps things simple with smoked provola cheese, cherry tomatoes and black pepper over tomato sauce. The Anto x Fiata Pizza collaboration will take place from May 11 to 13, 7pm to 10pm. Anto Pizza e Aperitivi is located at 2 Jiak Chuan Rd, S089260.

More info via We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Collaboration Pizza Asia-Pacific Singapore Hong Kong Anto Pizza E Aperitivi Fiata Pizza Antonio Brancato Salvatore Fiata Collaborative Creations Pizza Menu Anto’S Signature Dough Base Fiata’S Provola E Pepe Bottarga Alla Scapece Origini Roboante Giancarlo Mancino House Of Negroni Pop-Up Vermouth-Based Cocktails Anto X Fiata Pizza Collaboration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Solo Bike Trip through Southeast Asia: Challenges and Lessons LearnedA woman shared her journey through Malaysia, Thailand, India, Laos, and Vietnam while documenting what she saw, felt, and learned. She encountered setbacks but was determined to keep going, learning from the challenges and appreciating the kindness of strangers.

Read more »

Commentary: What the Trump-Xi meeting in Beijing means for AsiaThe question is whether the US and China can compete without destabilising Asia - and at what cost if they cannot, says Patricia M Kim from the Brookings Institution.

Read more »

ASEAN’s proposed resilience measures must go into ‘full gear’, but domestic priorities a stumbling blockThe war in the Middle East has hit Southeast Asia’s energy, fertiliser and food supply simultaneously, prompting new regional solutions - but turning them into action could prove difficult, say observers.

Read more »

Southeast Asia Tourist Operators Revitalize Intra-Asia Offerings as Trade Routes Frayed, Impacting Longer-Haul DemandTour operators in Southeast Asia have sought to fill the void left by declining longer-haul travel due to aircraft cancellations and airspace restrictions in the Middle East, by promoting intra-Asia options.

Read more »