Collins Dictionary names mogging as word of the year for 2026

Collins Dictionary has named mogging, meaning to outshine someone, as its 2026 word of the year after a 210 percent rise in usage. Other shortlisted terms include firewaves, carspreading and ghost jobs.

Collins Dictionary has named mogging as its word of the year for 2026. The slang term means the act of outshining or outperforming someone or something.

Dictionary experts announced the choice on Nov 3. The word saw a 210 percent increase in usage during 2026. Mogging is most often used by young people in a playful and ironic way when someone is upstaged. It is believed to be rooted in the slang acronym AMOG, which stands for alpha male of the group.

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Mogging moves into mainstream culture

That term was associated with bodybuilding culture before being adopted by manosphere and incel spaces that often promote misogynist beliefs. In recent months mogging has entered mainstream conversation, used by Gen Alpha and Gen Z to describe someone looking more attractive, fashionable or cooler than another. Alex Beecroft, Collins managing director, said choosing mogging shows how each generation leaves its mark on language.

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He said it is a great example of how Gen Z and Gen Alpha have adopted a word and turned it into humorous slang, making the language their own and mogging the rest of us. The dictionary said its experts monitor a 27 billion word database, which draws from sources including social media, to create its annual list of words that reflect the ever evolving English language.

Other words on Collins shortlist

Other new and notable entries include firewaves, defined as a series of urban wildfires in a short space of time. The shortlist also featured carspreading, which refers to manufacturers making vehicles that are bigger with every new model, and ghost jobs, postings advertised without any intention to hire someone. Also in contention was Manchesterism, the political philosophy associated with Andy Burnham, who became the British prime minister this summer after a dramatic takeover.

Fricy, describing food that is both fruity and spicy, was also shortlisted. Additional entries were friendslop, a type of low budget independently produced video game played among friends, and P(doom, an estimation of the probability that artificial intelligence will bring about the collapse of human civilisation. There was also bixie, a haircut between a bob and a pixie cut.

The 2025 word of the year was vibe coding, which meant the use of artificial intelligence to tell a machine what you want instead of coding it yourself. A blog on the Collins website said the pattern across the shortlist is hard to miss. It said that in 2026 everything is surpassing something else, pointing to bigger cars, hotter summers, a politician who outmanoeuvred a prime minister and other trends.

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Collins reflects language trends

Collins lexicographers create the annual list to reflect the preoccupations of those who use the language. Mogging beat firewave and ghost jobs for the top spot. The word has spread on social media over the past year. Collins said the list shows how language reflects current trends and concerns.

The dictionary added that young people have made the word their own. The announcement was made in London on Nov 3.