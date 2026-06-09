Collision on Brickland Road, Elderly Woman Traveling Against Traffic, Hong Kong Politician's Comparison, and Public Demand for Covered Walkways

This news text covers several topics, including a collision on Brickland Road, an elderly woman traveling against traffic in her electric wheelchair, a Hong Kong lawmaker's comparison of sacking a principal who screamed at Singapore guards to a 'death sentence', and the public's demand for covered walkways for safety during downpours.

SINGAPORE: A collision occurred on Brickland Road on June 2 when a truck failed to stop and rear-ended a motorcycle. A video was posted online that showed how the motorcycle driver had lost their balance and suddenly fallen due to the impact.

Fortunately, the other motorcycle driver was safe from the incident. Many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on what had happened, with some blaming the truck driver for allegedly looking at his phone before the collision and others criticizing the motorcycle driver for not calling the ambulance or the police.

In similar news, there was a report where an elderly woman was spotted travelling against traffic in her electric wheelchair on Qiaonan Road, as mobility aids are prohibited from driving on roads and may only be used on public walkways such as sidewalks. A Hong Kong lawmaker compared sacking of a principal who screamed at Singapore guards to a 'death sentence', stating that summary dismissal is regarded as capital punishment in the labour sector.

The public has complained about 'waterfall' of water suddenly cascading down the overpass during downpours, demanding covered walkways for safety





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Collision Brickland Road Motorcycle Truck Video Netizens Opinions Elderly Woman Electric Wheelchair Qiaonan Road Land Transport Authority Hong Kong Politician Summary Dismissal Waterfall Covered Walkways

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