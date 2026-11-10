ComfortDelGro Adjusts Autonomous Vehicle Software After Punggol Incident

ComfortDelGro updates AV software in Punggol after a near-accident. The company addresses safety concerns following an incident involving a yellow box junction and a motorcyclist on Northshore Drive.

ComfortDelGro confirmed it is modifying the software of its autonomous vehicles following a safety incident in Punggol on November 5, 2024. A video recorded on November 9, 2024, shows a driverless shuttle operated by the company halting behind a motorcycle inside a yellow box junction on Northshore Drive. Michael Huang, head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business at Zig by CDG, stated that the onboard safety operator promptly flagged the issue.

Incident Details At Northshore Drive Junction

The video shared on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page captures the autonomous vehicle approaching a junction where it intended to turn left. Instead of proceeding, the vehicle slows to a complete stop behind a motorcycle that was already positioned within the yellow box marking the intersection. This specific location, Northshore Drive, is part of the active testing and operational zones for point-to-point autonomous mobility services in the Punggol district.

Also read Grab's Driverless Shuttle Nearly Hits Schoolgirl at Punggol Crossing, LTA Suspends Some AV Tests

ComfortDelGro acknowledged the situation and verified that the vehicle's behavior required immediate attention from the remote safety team. The company emphasized that the onboard safety operator was monitoring the situation in real time. This intervention highlights the critical role human oversight plays in the current deployment of driverless technology in shared traffic environments.

Software Adjustments To Align With Traffic Rules

In response to the near-accident and the subsequent public observation, ComfortDelGro is adjusting the vehicle's software to improve its handling of such junctions. The update aims to ensure stricter compliance with local traffic rules regarding yellow box junctions. The primary goal is to prevent autonomous vehicles from entering intersections when the exit path is not clear, thereby avoiding blockages and potential collisions.

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Michael Huang clarified that the company is actively refining the algorithmic decision-making processes of the fleet. These adjustments are designed to enhance the vehicle's ability to assess complex traffic scenarios involving mixed vehicles, such as motorcycles and cars. The focus remains on ensuring that the autonomous shuttles react predictably and safely to the behaviors of other road users.

Service Routes And Netizen Reactions

The autonomous shuttle service operates on specific routes in Punggol, including an initial 25-minute link connecting Block 420A Northshore Drive, Punggol Coast Mall, and One Punggol. A longer, 50-minute route was subsequently introduced on July 2, 2024, connecting seven stops. These stops include Punggol Plaza and Oasis Terraces, expanding the reach of the driverless service to more residents and visitors in the area.

Public reaction to the incident has been mixed, with some netizens expressing safety concerns regarding the reliability of autonomous technology. Others joked that the incident was exactly how Singaporeans drive in dense traffic. Despite the humor, the incident has prompted a formal review and software patch to address the specific edge case of yellow box junctions.

Next Steps For Autonomous Fleet Safety

ComfortDelGro continues to prioritize safety as it expands its autonomous vehicle operations in Singapore. The company is committed to resolving the technical issues identified in the Punggol incident through targeted software updates. These measures are part of a broader strategy to ensure that autonomous vehicles can safely integrate into Singapore's busy road network.

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The incident on November 5, 2024, serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in deploying self-driving technology. By proactively addressing the software glitch and engaging with public feedback, ComfortDelGro aims to maintain trust and safety standards. The ongoing refinement of these systems will be crucial for the future growth of autonomous mobility solutions in the region.