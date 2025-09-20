ComfortDelGro Launches Cross-Border Taxi Services to Johor Bahru

ComfortDelGro (CDG) will commence cross-border taxi services from September 25th, offering a fixed-fare option for travel between Singapore and Johor Bahru. This initiative addresses the growing demand for cross-border transportation and expands earning opportunities for CDG cabbies. The service, with 90 licensed cabbies, can be booked up to 24 hours in advance.

ComfortDelGro (CDG), Singapore 's leading taxi operator, has unveiled plans to launch cross-border taxi services, offering a convenient and reliable option for travelers journeying between Singapore and Johor Bahru , Malaysia. The initiative, slated to commence on September 25th, aims to cater to the increasing demand for cross-border transportation, providing passengers with a fixed-fare solution and expanding earning opportunities for CDG's cabbies.

This move follows the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) recognition of the need to improve existing cross-border schemes and address the unmet demand from Singaporeans traveling to Malaysia. CDG's commitment reflects its responsiveness to evolving travel patterns and its dedication to providing comprehensive transportation solutions. The launch of this service is a significant step in enhancing connectivity and facilitating seamless travel experiences for commuters crossing the Singapore-Malaysia border. The new cross-border taxi service is designed to streamline the travel process and offer a predictable pricing structure, making it easier for passengers to plan their journeys. With a fleet of 90 licensed cabbies dedicated to the cross-border service, CDG is well-positioned to meet the anticipated demand. Passengers can book their rides up to 24 hours in advance, providing flexibility and convenience. The fixed fare for travel from Singapore to Johor Bahru (Larkin Terminal) is set at $80, while pick-ups from the Ban San Street taxi stand and the airport will be priced at $60 and $120 respectively. This pricing structure aims to be competitive and transparent, ensuring passengers are aware of the cost upfront. The introduction of this service marks a strategic move by CDG to capitalize on the growing cross-border travel market and solidify its position as a leading transportation provider. \The impetus for this service stemmed from the increasing number of people who want to travel across the border between Singapore and Malaysia. The LTA had acknowledged on Sept 2 the current cross-border scheme needed improvement and the current taxi service was unable to meet the demand. This shows that CDG is adapting to the need of the population and providing the services that will be convenient for them. The company understands the convenience of being able to provide a safe, fast and reliable option for those who need to cross the border to Malaysia, such as for work or leisure activities. The CDG spokesperson highlighted that they recognise the growing demand for cross-border transportation and are committed to expanding their travel options for passengers, as well as more earning opportunities for their cabbies. This move is in line with the LTA's commitment to improving cross-border transportation and ensuring smooth and efficient travel experiences. The commitment of LTA is also shown with the enforcement against foreign vehicles who break the laws, which they have assured to the National Taxi Association, National Private Hire Vehicles Association and the Singapore-JB Taxi Association. This collaboration and commitment from both CDG and the authorities will give the passengers the peace of mind knowing that they will be well looked after. The drivers must also have the relevant licenses, which guarantees that they are qualified and authorized to provide this service and can be relied upon. The success of this service is expected to benefit both commuters and the taxi industry, which could enhance economic activities in both Singapore and Malaysia. \The introduction of cross-border taxi services by ComfortDelGro is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. By offering a convenient and reliable transportation option, CDG is contributing to the seamless movement of people between Singapore and Malaysia. This initiative is particularly timely, as it addresses the growing demand for cross-border travel and provides an alternative to existing transportation methods. The fixed-fare structure eliminates uncertainty and offers passengers a clear understanding of the cost of their journey, making it easier to plan and budget for their trips. The availability of 90 licensed cabbies ensures that the service can cater to a significant number of passengers, while the advance booking option provides flexibility and convenience. This initiative is a win-win for both passengers and drivers, as it provides a valuable service and also enhances earning opportunities for CDG's cabbies. As cross-border travel continues to grow, ComfortDelGro is poised to play a vital role in facilitating smooth and efficient transportation between Singapore and Malaysia. This service will improve the relationship between the two countries and is also a great step towards a more connected and accessible future





